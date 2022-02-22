02.22.22 A.M. other links
- Popular hotpot chain Haidilao lost $710 million last year, the Hong Kong-listed company warned yesterday. Haidilao blamed the poor performance on rapid expansion domestically and internationally in 2020 and 2021, and on internal management problems.
- Travel search company Qunar was fined for requiring overtime. Although the fine was tiny — just over $500 — social media commenters celebrated the punishment, the latest skirmish in a long war between overworked tech staffers and the tech giants that seek to exploit their labor.
- Further crackdown fears have hit Alibaba, Tencent, and Meituan, who collectively shed more than $100 billion in three days of trading after a “series of events that suggest Beijing is once more preparing to rein in its giant private sector.” One of those events was a recent warning from multiple regulators to institutions to doublecheck their exposure to Alibaba’s Ant Group.
- China will levy less taxes and prop up local government coffers this year, said the finance minister on Tuesday, in an effort to offset the economic damage from last year’s regulatory storm.
Whose space junk is about to collide with the moon? Not ours, says China
Beijing has denied NASA’s report that a rocket booster set to collide with the moon came from China. As the United States and China compete for space dominance, expect a growing amount of space junk to be yet another source of tension between the two countries.