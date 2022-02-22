Editor’s Note for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: Beijing walks a thin line between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note for Access newsletter

My thoughts today:

“China’s embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday warned Chinese nationals and businesses in Ukraine against venturing to ‘unstable’ areas, but stopped short of telling them to consider leaving the country as many other nations have advised their own citizens,” reported Reuters.

Beijing is apparently stuck in an awkward situation: Caught between backing “Russia’s security interests and Ukraine’s sovereignty at the same time” per the Washington Post, or in a “difficult balancing act” per Bloomberg, as China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (reports from CNBC, Chinese Foreign Ministry).

Meanwhile, apparently leaked censorship instructions from a Beiijng news media group today told web editors to delete postings critical of Russia or favorable to the West.

Our word of the day is reproductive medicine (生殖医学 shēngzhí yīxué).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

rocket parts on blue background with question marks
Science & Health

Whose space junk is about to collide with the moon? Not ours, says China

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

Genki Forest’s fintech platform bags $140 million from Russia

Houston Scott
Russia Defense Ministry Tank

Chinese diplomats stay in Kyiv as crisis smolders — China-Russia weekly update

Joe Webster
Red Huawei logo in center with two red construction workers in yellow hard hats on either side

South Africa sues Huawei for employing too many foreign nationals

Eric Olander
Pfizer Paxlovid COVID pill box

China clears Pfizer’s COVID pill

Nadya Yeh
Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 meet in Beijing on February 4, 2022.

The results of the Xi-Putin Olympic lovefest — China-Russia weekly update

Joe Webster