Editor’s Note for Tuesday, February 22, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: Beijing walks a thin line between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine.
My thoughts today:
“China’s embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday warned Chinese nationals and businesses in Ukraine against venturing to ‘unstable’ areas, but stopped short of telling them to consider leaving the country as many other nations have advised their own citizens,” reported Reuters.
Beijing is apparently stuck in an awkward situation: Caught between backing “Russia’s security interests and Ukraine’s sovereignty at the same time” per the Washington Post, or in a “difficult balancing act” per Bloomberg, as China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (reports from CNBC, Chinese Foreign Ministry).
Meanwhile, apparently leaked censorship instructions from a Beiijng news media group today told web editors to delete postings critical of Russia or favorable to the West.
Our word of the day is reproductive medicine (生殖医学 shēngzhí yīxué).