Links for Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Popular hotpot chain Haidilao lost $710 million last year, the Hong Kong-listed company warned yesterday. Haidilao blamed the poor performance on rapid expansion domestically and internationally in 2020 and 2021, and on internal management problems.
- Travel search company Qunar was fined for requiring overtime. Although the fine was tiny — just over $500 — social media commenters celebrated the punishment, the latest skirmish in a long war between overworked tech staffers and the tech giants that seek to exploit their labor.
Additional business and technology links:
More on NBC Olympic coverage struggles
Beijing Olympic ratings were the worst of any Winter Games / NYT (paywall)
“NBC Universal’s coverage had 11.4 million viewers per night on average, compared with 19.8 million for the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.”
NBC draws lowest Olympics ratings ever with Beijing Games / WSJ (paywall)
Battle stirs over ownership of fabric maker
Lycra, the stretchy fiber maker, targeted by creditors of Chinese textile group / WSJ (paywall)
“Creditors of textile and fashion conglomerate Shandong Ruyi Technology said that the Chinese company defaulted on a loan used to buy Lycra and that they would seek to gain control of the stretchy-fabric maker.”
China needs nickel by any means
Chinese companies’ quest for Indonesian nickel grows perilous / Caixin (paywall)
China’s financial penalties against livestreamer
China fines another live-streamer after tax evasion probe widens / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Ping Rong, a Guangzhou-based live-streamer, was fined 62 million yuan ($9.8 million) for evading taxes in 2019 and 2020, the State Taxation Administration said in a statement.”
Authorities slap US$10 million fine on live-streamer for tax evasion amid continued scrutiny of popular online influencers / SCMP (paywall)
China regulations ramp up on fintech
ByteDance looks to exit securities business as fintech rules tighten / Caixin (paywall)
A ByteDance subsidiary has agreed to sell all of its stake in Beijing Wenxing Online Technology to Chinalin Securities for 20 million yuan ($3.16 million), according to a filing released by Chinalin Securities on Monday, as the TikTok owner sheds its securities businesses amid China’s fintech crackdown.
ChinaLin Securities signs agreement to buy Dolphin Stock app from ByteDance / TechNode
ByteDance sells loss-making securities unit to local brokerage as world’s most valuable unicorn retreats from financial services / SCMP (paywall)
More on China’s real estate lending developments
China broadens real estate lending support to bigger cities / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese banks in two key cities cut mortgage rates to boost housing sector / WSJ (paywall)
“Two of China’s largest and most prosperous cities have cut interest rates for prospective home buyers, joining an effort to prop up a housing sector whose weakness could threaten the broader economy.”
Calculating the business loss of the tutoring crackdown
Chinese tutoring companies take big financial hit amid crackdown / WSJ (paywall)
Three U.S.-listed Chinese education companies, New Oriental, TAL, and Gaotu Techedu, reported heavy losses after Beijing banned for-profit tutoring for most children last year.
Chinese education group New Oriental posts $876mn loss after Beijing clampdown / FT (paywall)
Analysis on China’s tech crackdown
The hidden message behind China’s big tech wipeout / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shuli Ren writes: “What’s happening now is that when the economy slows, Beijing will sift through every corner of the society looking for cash cows. Big Tech — from Alibaba to Tencent — happens to be more profitable than the rest. As such, they will be asked to contribute to the common good.”
Airline rivalry in Hong Kong begins
Cathay Pacific competitor approved to fly out of Hong Kong / Caixin (paywall)
Greater Bay Airlines has been approved for a five-year license to run commercial flights out of Hong Kong, posing a challenge to its embattled rival Cathay Pacific.
Private pension package grows to all China
China expands private pension pilot program / Caixin (paywall)
“A pilot program to grow the individual private pensions market, which was rolled out last year in two provincial-level regions, will be expanded to the whole country starting March 1, and will allow pension insurance companies to participate for the first time, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) announced.”
Latest battle in war on corruption
Graft probe into grains ensnares 27 official in East China / Caixin (paywall)
Anti-graft agencies in Zhejiang Province are probing 27 people in the local agricultural system for misconduct related to grain purchase and sale, in the latest effort to crack down on corruption.
Plans for China’s fourth 5G provider
China’s fourth state 5G carrier to open cellphone number registration in May / TechNode
“China Broadcasting Network (CBN), a new state-backed 5G operator, announced on Feb. 17 that it will start operating a new line of mobile network services from mid-May.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Spanish expats in China to get Moderna boosters, but China won’t recognize them
Spaniards in China get Moderna COVID-19 booster jabs, but China won’t record them / SCMP (paywall)
Spain’s embassy in Beijing is planning to provide a batch of U.S.-backed Moderna booster shots for Spaniards based in China, but the shots will not be recognized as proof of vaccination in China’s COVID-19 health code app.
China grows salt-tolerant rice to pump out more food
China plans to feed 80 million people with ‘seawater rice’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Jinghai District in northern China is growing “seawater rice,” or new salt-tolerant rice strains developed by Chinese scientists, as authorities push for food security that’s been threatened by rising sea levels, increasing grain demand and supply chain disruptions.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China names new envoy to Horn of Africa
China appoints new special envoy for turbulent Horn of Africa region / Reuters
“China has appointed senior diplomat Xue Bing as its new special envoy for the Horn of Africa, a region that is currently troubled by conflict including in Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia.”
Rights expert hits out at China and Russia for weapons deals to Myanmar
UN expert criticizes China, Russia for arms sales to Myanmar / AP
Tom Andrews, an independent human rights expert working with the United Nations, has criticized China and Russia for allegedly supplying weapons used by Myanmar’s military against civilians since it seized power last year.
Xi’s third term may pave the way for many more
How Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption crusade went global / FT (paywall)
As General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 gears up for a third term, there are signals that his anti-corruption campaign “will not just continue but could even intensify.” The National Supervision Commission, a state security apparatus launched four years ago, has been “leading the growing reach of China’s policing overseas.”
For Chinese leaders, Olympics weren’t 2022′s big-ticket item / AP
“Xi, at a meeting of the legislature the next year, had lawmakers abolish a two-term limit on the office of president, opening the way for him to remain the head of state for more than 10 years. There is no official limit on the party leadership.”
Hollywood’s China problem
Hollywood relies on China to stay afloat. What does that mean for movies? / NPR
In an interview with NPR, Wall Street Journal reporter and author Erich Schwartzel discusses the deal struck between Hollywood and the Chinese government in 1994, and how that’s changing as Chinese authorities tighten up on the nation’s public image.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Living in China, post-Nixon
One American life, set on new course by Nixon’s China visit / AP
Ted Anthony, a director at the Associated Press, writes about how his family was one of the earliest American families to move to China in the months after Nixon’s pivotal visit to the country.
China moves to protect cultural relics
China starts campaign to strengthen protection for cultural relics / SCMP (paywall)
“China will launch a new campaign to improve protection of cultural relics as part of its efforts to boost domestic confidence in the country’s culture and increase its international allure.”
Nonprofits shake up China’s contemporary art scene
Three new non-profit spaces challenge the dominance of real estate and the market in China’s contemporary art ecosystem / Art Newspaper
“A spate of new art nonprofits in mainland China are breaking the blue-chip mold to forge quirkier, more considered curatorial paths.”
An ode to famous Chinese poet Xu Zhangxu
Remembering modern China’s greatest poet / Sixth Tone
“Scholar and family relative Chen Congzhou remembers Xú Zhāngxù 徐志摩, one of the most celebrated Chinese poets of the 20th century.”
Authorities probe boarding school over student abuse
Chinese authorities investigate private boarding school after student blows whistle on alleged abuse, public shaming and excessive tests / SCMP (paywall)
“A teenage student has accused a private boarding school of shaming and abusing students, excessive testing and treating students like ‘test machines’, prompting local authorities to investigate.”