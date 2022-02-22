Rec Links for Tuesday, February 22, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
Further crackdown fears have hit Alibaba, Tencent, and Meituan, who collectively shed more than $100 billion in three days of trading after a “series of events that suggest Beijing is once more preparing to rein in its giant private sector.” One of those events was a recent warning from multiple regulators to institutions to double-check their exposure to Alibaba’s Ant Group.
China is courting Africa and the Middle East with vaccines made in Egypt, after Liào Lìqiáng 廖力强, China’s ambassador to Cairo, pledged 500,000 Sinovac doses to the Palestinian Authority for people in the Gaza Strip. The vaccines, produced by Egyptian state-run pharmaceutical firm Vascera, belong to a Chinese joint venture that is turning Egypt into a critical hub in Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy.
- “China is ready to continue making contributions to bring about a solution to the Palestinian issue,” Liao said on Twitter, linking the vaccines to China’s desire to aid the Arab-Israeli peace process.
China will levy fewer taxes and prop up local government coffers this year, said the finance minister on Tuesday, in an effort to offset the economic damage from last year’s regulatory storm.
Beijing is clamping down on the chained mother scandal, after Jiangsu authorities deployed county-level militia to seal off the woman’s home village in Feng County. A number of academics have also been told to stop talking about the mother of eight, with at least two claiming to have had their social media accounts suspended after they commented on the scandal.
Hong Kong civil groups received veiled threats prior to being shut down, with many staffers warned through phone calls and messages from so-called “middlemen” that revealed private information about them, according to interviews from the Agence France-Presse.