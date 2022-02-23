02.23.22 A.M. other links
- New Oriental, the once high-flying tutoring company, lost more than $900 million in the first half of the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to its latest financial report. It was the first loss in 18 years as the education giant reels from its core business being banned in July last year.
- Rocket launch tourism is a thing near Wenchang, Hainan Island, one of China’s space program launch sites where the car rental and hotel business is booming, with many of the tourists comprising families with children.
- NuSkin, an American multilevel marketing company that sells cosmetics, is being blamed for a COVID outbreak after a sales meeting in Wuhan resulted in 14 positive cases in that city and 5 amongst people who traveled elsewhere after the meeting. NuSkin has previously been accused in China of running a pyramid scheme and “brainwashing” its members.
What else you need to know
- Digital brand marketing company Seshang SDG completes a 100 million Series A on the back of robust live-streaming sales. The company manages over 500 brands on platforms such as Little Red Book and Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, helping brands advertise, convert fans, and make a profit.
- BYD surpassed Tesla last year in electric and hybrid vehicles sold in China, according to new industry figures. The company is on track to double sales in 2022.
The BIGGER Picture
Hong Kong intensifies COVID control measures amid Omicron wave
To deal with its worst surge of COVID yet, Hong Kong will test its entire 7.4 million population three times in March, in addition to delaying an election and turning schools into health facilities.