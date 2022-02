Electric car brand Nio wants to make smartphones

Early last year, ambitious smartphone companies like Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi announced their plans to develop electric vehicles. In April, Huawei revealed the Seres SF5, which can be hooked up to Huawei smartphones, allowing for remote control and data transfers. ​​Xiaomi has set 2024 as the date to launch its first vehicle model.

like Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi announced their plans to develop electric vehicles. In April, Huawei revealed the Seres SF5, which can be hooked up to Huawei smartphones, allowing for remote control and data transfers. ​​Xiaomi has set 2024 as the date to launch its first vehicle model. Nio is not the only carmaker with smartphone ambitions. The automaker Geely launched its own smartphone business back in September by establishing a Wuhan based headquarter. In the U.S. Tesla has long been rumored to launch a phone.

This is not the first time Nio has entered a new field. The startup has diversified into a number of related — and sometimes unrelated — sectors. They include building batteries, real estate, furniture apparel , and more. Meanwhile, phone companies have already made forays into the EV business.

The takeaway: China’s smartphone makers are increasingly turning from collaborators to competitors. Smartphones are an essential component of the future smart car, and China’s EV startups may be pressured to offer their own solutions. It might not be a big leap: whether phones or cars, smart devices all share similar base technologies such as chips, software, AI, integrated devices, and new manufacturing capabilities.