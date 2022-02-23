Links for Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- New Oriental, the once high-flying tutoring company, lost more than $900 million in the first half of the 2021–2022 fiscal year, according to its latest financial report. It was the first loss in 18 years as the education giant reels from its core business being banned in July last year.
- NuSkin, an American multilevel marketing company that sells cosmetics, is being blamed for a COVID outbreak after a sales meeting in Wuhan resulted in 14 positive cases in that city and 5 amongst people who traveled elsewhere after the meeting. NuSkin has previously been accused in China of running a pyramid scheme and “brainwashing” its members.
- Digital brand marketing company Seshang SDG completes a $100 million Series A on the back of robust livestreaming sales. The company manages over 500 brands on platforms such as Little Red Book and Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, helping brands advertise, convert fans, and make a profit.
- BYD surpassed Tesla last year in electric and hybrid vehicles sold in China, according to new industry figures. The company is on track to double sales in 2022.
Additional business and technology links:
South Africa to settle lawsuit over Huawei’s failure to meet hiring quotas
South Africa in talks with Huawei subsidiary to settle lawsuit over hiring / Reuters
“South Africa’s labor department is negotiating a possible out-of-court settlement with a subsidiary of China’s Huawei Technologies, which it accuses of failing to comply with local hiring quotas, a government official told Reuters.”
Last week on SupChina: South Africa sues Huawei for employing too many foreign nationals.
China draws back potential regulation to ban street vendors from QR code payments
China back-pedals on plan to ban personal QR codes for business payment receipts after backlash / SCMP (paywall)
In a rare retreat, the People’s Bank of China has said that merchants can continue to use personal QR codes for business transactions after the March 1 deadline, after an earlier proposed ban sparked controversy. Alipay and WeChat Pay jointly control over 90 percent of the country’s mobile payments market.
China loosens new mobile payment rules to put small businesses at ease / Caixin (paywall)
Tesla plans to expand Shanghai operations
Tesla to expand parts production in Shanghai to meet export demand -document / Reuters
“Tesla plans to expand parts production at its Shanghai factory to meet growing demand for exports, according to a document it filed with the city government.”
Corruption crackdowns against China Life chairman
China Life’s Wang Bin resigns as chairman amid anti-graft probe / Bloomberg (paywall)
Former boss of Citic Bank admits taking $154 million of bribes / Caixin (paywall)
Ant and Alibaba
China considers ‘negative list’ after bribery probe tied to Ant / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Communist Party of Hangzhou made a public statement about how it plans to move beyond the arrest of the city’s former party chief and how it will navigate the complex relationships between public officials and private companies.”
China crackdown risk roars back in probe of Jack Ma’s empire / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba halts $1 billion pre-IPO fundraising plan for Lazada: report / TechNode
Alibaba to report quarterly results as weak online sales bite / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Bankruptcy in Beijing with Ukraine connection
Beijing firm seeking control of Ukrainian engine giants goes bankrupt / Caixin (paywall)
A Beijing court has appointed Haiwen Law Firm on Tuesday as the bankruptcy liquidation law firm for Beijing Xinwei, after the company had sought to take control of Ukrainian engine manufacturer Motor Sich.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China set to generate record solar power this year
China’s solar power growth to soar in 2022 on project pipeline / Bloomberg (paywall)
China is forecasted to add a record 75 to 90 gigawatts (GW) of solar power in 2022, despite high costs as the country pushes toward renewable energies.
China’s solar power capacity set for record increase in 2022 – industry body / Reuters
Hong Kong’s $6 billion COVID price tag
Hong Kong is putting another $6 billion in its COVID zero fight / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong to give out spending vouchers as COVID cases hit record level / FT (paywall)
How Hong Kong failed to maintain ‘zero COVID’ / Caixin (paywall)
Yesterday on SupChina: Hong Kong intensifies COVID control measures amid Omicron wave, pushing residents to the brink.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Taiwan ramps up defenses with an eye on Ukraine, and more
With some seeing parallels to Ukraine, Taiwan steps up its defenses. / NYT (paywall)
China’s leaders may be watching Ukraine with an eye on Taiwan / CNN
China says Taiwan is ‘not Ukraine’ as island raises alert level / Reuters
“Taiwan is ‘not Ukraine’ and has always been an inalienable part of China, China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the crisis.”
Putin escalation leaves China’s Xi with tough balancing act / Bloomberg (paywall)
Foreign embassies seek support on Chinese social media / SCMP (paywall)
“Ukraine, Russia and various Western nations have become increasingly active on Chinese social media as they seek to win support for their various positions during the current crisis.”
U.S. sanctions on Russia strike a nerve with China
China criticizes sanctions against Russia as ineffective and warns of wider damage. / NYT (paywall)
Huà Chūnyíng 华春莹, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, said that “sanctions have never been a fundamental and effective way to solve problems” at a regular press briefing on Wednesday.
China opposes Russia sanctions, calls U.S. actions ‘immoral’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing and New Delhi spar over sea cucumbers in Sri Lanka
Sea cucumbers feed China’s influence in Sri Lanka / FT (paywall)
As tensions flare up between neighbors China and India, Sri Lanka sees Chinese ties as “a lucrative opportunity in a neglected region,” especially for sea cucumber farmers in the underdeveloped northern region.
Australia grows wary of Chinese donors as election looms
An old problem suddenly dominates Australia’s election: ‘Dark money’ / NYT (paywall)
“Chinese financing, unreported donations, payouts from coal barons: The new political season is shining an unaccustomed light on a culture of opacity.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China’s soccer team returns
Chinese Super League to return to home-and-away format: report / Reuters
“The Chinese Super League will look to return to playing matches on a home-and-away format when the competition returns in April after two years blighted by the pandemic, according to Chinese media.”
Dangerous labor as art
Li Binyuan’s art is violent, futile labor / Sixth Tone