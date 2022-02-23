Rec Links for Wednesday, February 23, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
Rocket launch tourism is a thing near Wenchang, Hainan Island, one of China’s space program launch sites where the car rental and hotel business is booming, with many of the tourists comprising families with children.
The chained mother was sold as a bride multiple times in the late 1990s, authorities have concluded, after public pressure pushed officials to further investigate the footage of the woman shackled to a hut last month.
- Jiangsu authorities have detained six people and fired eight lower-level Communist Party officials, including the chief for Feng County.
- The investigation confirmed previous findings that the woman was from a village in Yunnan Province and that her name was Xiaohuamei, or “Little Plum Blossom.”
- Dong, the woman’s husband, has been arrested for maltreatment. Officials have also arrested Sang and her husband for trafficking, both of whom had been sentenced to jail in 2000 for similar charges.
A sudden drop in air pollutants was linked to China’s record-breaking rainfall in 2020, according to a study by Nature Communications. The drop, caused by industry shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic, was a major contributor to one-third of the extreme rains that led to mass flooding, killing more than 150 and affecting 55 million people.
Japan wants China to apologize for briefly detaining a diplomat, citing a breach of international agreements, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate. The Chinese embassy in Tokyo rejected the complaint, saying the person had “engaged in activities that were inconsistent with their identity as a diplomat and that the investigation was in line with China’s laws.”
Virtual banks are gaining ground in Hong Kong, luring consumers with features like numberless credit cards that promise more security and mobile games that churn out cash prizes. Traditional bricks-and-mortar lenders are now following suit with their own digital offerings.