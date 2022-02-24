02.24.22 A.M. other links
- “Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates! Oil, gold soar as global stock markets fall” screamed headlines on Chinese business websites today, despite Beijing’s muted response to the events in Ukraine, and censorship of many reports on the Russian invasion.
- Chinese people took 1.05 billion trips during the 40 days of the Spring Festival traveling season that ends February 25, according to the Ministry of Transport, a year-on-year increase of 20.7%. The breakdown was: 750 million by road, 250 million by train, 39.2 million by plane, and 16.3 million by boat.
What else you need to know
- Tesla plans to start construction of a new factory in Shanghai as soon as next month, according to Reuters. The new plant would give Elon Musk’s company the capacity to produce up to 2 million cars per year in Shanghai, up from its current 450,000 output.
- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported the slowest quarterly growth results ever, with net income plunging 74% in the October to December period as sales grew by just 10% to 242.6 billion yuan ($38.35 billion).
The BIGGER Picture
China offers support for Russia attack on Ukraine
Beijing is offering moral support if not a full throated endorsement of Russia’s moves in Ukraine, rejecting the description “invasion,” and repeating that Russia was motivated by “legitimate concerns.” The Foreign Ministry did however tell Chinese citizens in Ukraine to display Chinese flags on their cars.