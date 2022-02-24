AI firm 4Paradigm tries for an IPO in Hong Kong, again

The context: In the latest draft prospectus, 4Paradigm modified its customer base by including industries in finance, retail, manufacturing, energy and power, telecommunications and healthcare. 4Paradigm also updated its filing with co-sponsors including Goldman Sachs and the state-backed investment fund CICC.

The company’s clients include 55 firms in the Fortune 500. Overall corporate users of 4Paradigm’s services increased 82% year-on-year, totalling to 186.

The tech firm has won numerous awards. IDC, an international market analysis corporation, ranked 4Paradigm with the largest AI market revenue share in the machine learning category for 2021 – its fourth consecutive year.

The takeaway: Beijing’s latest regulatory crackdowns put a damper on tech-related IPOs. Yet things appear to be looking up: Last week, at least six Chinese companies filed listings in New York. 4Paradigm’s reattempt at listing in Hong Kong might suggest that the months-long regulatory freeze is ending – only time will tell.