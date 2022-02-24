Links for Thursday, February 24, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- “Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates! Oil, gold soar as global stock markets fall” screamed headlines on Chinese business websites today, despite Beijing’s muted response to the events in Ukraine, and censorship of many reports on the Russian invasion.
- Chinese people took 1.05 billion trips during the 40 days of the Spring Festival traveling season that ends on February 25, according to the Ministry of Transport, a year-on-year increase of 20.7%. The breakdown was: 750 million by road, 250 million by train, 39.2 million by plane, and 16.3 million by boat.
- Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba reported the slowest quarterly growth results ever, with net income plunging 74% in the October to December period as sales grew by just 10% to 242.6 billion yuan ($38.35 billion).
Additional business and technology links:
Tencent releases sustainable energy plan
China’s Tencent unveils goal to run on 100% green energy by 2030 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tencent Holdings Ltd. is stepping up the use of renewable energy with a goal of zeroing out emissions by 2030, acknowledging the damage wrought by its data centers while heeding Beijing’s call to protect the environment.”
Chinese tech giant Tencent pledges carbon neutrality by 2030 / Reuters
Lenovo’s revenue boosted during pandemic
Pandemic proves a boon for Lenovo / Caixin (paywall)
“Lenovo reported record-breaking quarterly revenue and profit as the world’s No. 1 PC-maker continued to benefit from people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Report on China-Ukraine economic relationship
China’s business and economic interests in Ukraine / Reuters
HKEX boasts record profits in 2021
Hong Kong Exchanges touts IPO backlog after record annual profit / WSJ (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s stock-exchange operator reported record annual profit for 2021, boosted by a flurry of Chinese listings, and despite a steep drop-off in share sales and stock trading in the second half of the year.”
More on NIO’s smartphone bid
NIO is reportedly getting into the business of making smartphones / TechNode
Chinese EV maker NIO is moving into hardware by developing its own smartphones, 36kr reported, as the latest Chinese automaker to diversify operations in the hope of protecting its core EV business amid increased competition.
Yesterday on SupChina: Electric car brand NIO wants to make smartphones.
Price caps set on China’s ride-hailing platforms
China to demand ride-hailing fee caps, transparency this year / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Ride-hailing firms and online trucking platforms in China will have to set reasonable caps on their fees and make their pricing rules public this year, according to Wang Xiuchun, a senior official at the Ministry of Transportation.”
Disconnect between social and ecommerce apps
Kuaishou to block external links to Taobao and JD next month / TechNode
“Chinese short video app Kuaishou is planning to block external links to Alibaba-owned e-commerce platform Taobao and online retailer JD from March.”
Analysis of the costs firms face when conducting business in China
Dealing with the dilemma of the Chinese market / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
The Nikkei Asia team writes: “Move close and get burned at home, move away and lose traction with 1.4 billion people.”
Oppo’s push to challenge the global smartphone market
How Chinese smartphone brand Oppo plans to take on Apple, Samsung at high end of the market / SCMP (paywall)
Oppo, the world’s No. 4 smartphone vendor, is betting heavily on the overseas high-end handset market and will rely on its Find series to lead a push into the lucrative premium sector dominated by Apple and Samsung.
More on banking regulations
China’s banks told to stop taking liberties with ‘agreement deposits’ / Caixin (paywall)
“A banking industry body overseen by China’s central bank wants banks to stop offering a deposit product to clients other than the insurers, the national social security fund and certain pension funds it was designed for, in a bid to curb their reckless competition for deposits, Caixin has learned.”
China antigraft body says financial agencies lack risk awareness / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s top disciplinary watchdog criticized financial agencies for lacking risk awareness following a probe of the country’s regulators and state banks.”
Microsoft ramps up involvement in China by helping develop local gamers
Microsoft creates new team in China to help local video game developers expand overseas via Xbox / SCMP (paywall)
“Microsoft is adding new employees in China to help Chinese video game studios and publishers expand overseas through its Xbox, according to an executive at the US software giant’s gaming unit.”
Tensions build on the future of renewable energy
Wind industry warns EU to take urgent action as China rises / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chief executives from some of the world’s biggest wind-turbine companies warned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that they will lose more business to Chinese rivals unless governments speed up their approvals of new projects.”
China’s giant grid plans world’s biggest battery storage fleet / Bloomberg (paywall)
More on ByteDance employee death
Death of ByteDance employee renews overwork controversy / Caixin (paywall)
“A 28-year-old employee of ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese owner of popular short-video app TikTok, died after exercising at the company gym, ByteDance said Wednesday.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China fires Party officials amid virus outbreak
Party officials sacked in Inner Mongolia as local COVID-19 outbreak continues / SCMP (paywall)
China has sacked a number of Communist Party officials in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region for failing to contain their local COVID-19 outbreak, after the northern region accounted for nearly half of the 85 local symptomatic cases on Thursday.
China faces new wave of local COVID outbreaks / Caixin (paywall)
“On Wednesday, the mainland confirmed 85 new locally transmitted cases in 10 provincial-level regions — including Inner Mongolia, Hubei and Guangdong — according to the National Health Commission.”
Mental health resources are scarce, especially in rural China
China’s rural mental health crisis / Sixth Tone
The majority of already-sparse mental health resources is concentrated in large cities along the coast like Shanghai, while mental health care in the countryside and the country’s poorer western regions remains low.
Taiwan to relax travel curbs in March, Hong Kong rolls out vaccine passport
Taiwan to reopen to business travelers in March / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
Vaccine pass kicks in as Hong Kong records 8,798 cases; HKU predicts fifth wave will decline in April / HKFP
Sinopharm fourth dose won’t fend off Omicron
Fourth shot of Sinopharm vaccine won’t boost protection against Omicron, study finds / SCMP (paywall)
Immunity wanes six months after three doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine are administered, but a fourth shot will not provide more protection against the Omicron strain, a study from Sun Yat-sen University has found.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Russia attacks Ukraine. Where does China fall?
China refuses to condemn Russian attack, deflects blame to U.S. / Bloomberg (paywall)
Taiwan, eyeing parallels to Ukraine, condemns Russian invasion. / NYT (paywall)
Japan, hesitant to impose sanctions on Russia in 2014, embraces them now. One reason: China. / NYT (paywall)
U.S. says China and Russia seek ‘profoundly illiberal’ world order / Reuters
China rejects calling Russia move ‘invasion,’ urges its citizens in Ukraine to stay home / Reuters
China ready to soften economic blow to Russia from Ukraine sanctions / FT (paywall)
China nods to Russia’s interests in attack on Ukraine / WSJ (paywall)
Many in China draw parallels between Ukraine and Beijing’s claim on Taiwan / Radio Free Asia
China calls for talks on Ukraine, OKs Russian wheat imports / AP
China tries to walk tightrope over Ukraine crisis as Beijing looks to balance ties with Russia and concerns over Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
China organizes charter flights to evacuate nationals in Ukraine amid Russian invasion / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
Chinese planes fly through Taiwan’s skies
Taiwan warns Chinese aircraft in its air defense zone / Reuters
“Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine, a crisis being watched closely in Taipei.”
Xi’s China turns inward
How China under Xi Jinping is turning away from the world / NYT (paywall)
“Global engagement has helped the nation prosper. But now, its leader seems intent on recasting the meeting of minds and cultures as a zero-sum clash.”
Jiangsu first to allow delayed retirement
China’s push for delayed retirement kicks off as pension costs grow / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Jiangsu will become China’s first province to allow individuals to postpone retirement next month, as the country scurries to secure workers and curb ballooning social welfare spending amid a rapidly aging population.”
China plans more protection for rural women and children
China’s annual rural policy roadmap urges better protection for women and children / Caixin
“An annual policy document that sets the tone for the Chinese government’s rural plans has called for more to be done to protect women and children, as well as guarding against a resurgence in poverty and ensuring a stable food supply.”
Shackled mother of eight is only one of thousands of trafficked women / Caixin (paywall)
Nepal wedged as U.S. and China vie for influence
U.S. grant to Nepal swept up in superpower rivalry with China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s attempt to ratify an American infrastructure grant has laid bare yet another friction point between the U.S. and China, while threatening to unravel his coalition government.”
Is Latin America leaning toward China?
Latin America looks East / Foreign Affairs
Brian Winter writes: “Upcoming elections in Latin America are likely to push the region further towards China.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Men’s ATP Tour to host events in China
ATP Tour to stage events in China this season / Reuters
The ATP’s Chengdu Open, Zhuhai Championships, China Open, and Shanghai Masters will take place in China between September and October, despite the women’s WTA Tour suspending events in the region due to concerns over the treatment of Chinese tennis star Péng Shuài 彭帅.
Transgender influencers fear backlash under China’s war against “sissy” men
China’s ‘anti-sissy’ campaign unleashes a wave of online transphobia / Sixth Tone
China’s crackdown on “sissy” men is hitting a growing number of transgender influencers, many of whom say that the anti-sissy rhetoric has led to a rise in transphobic comments on social media and who fear becoming a target of abuse or losing access to their social feeds.
Bilibili’s vibrant queer space
How China’s YouTube became a rare safe space for LGBT streamers / Sixth Tone
Bilibili hosts a lively community of LGBTQ vloggers and lifestyle streamers, with some of their content attracting mass followings through a convergence of danmei (耽美 dānměi), or “boys love,” culture, and queer politics.
China’s trending phrase on the Ukraine crisis
Chinese term ‘wuxin gongzuo’: Can’t focus on work due to Russia-Ukraine crisis / What’s on Weibo
“There is one new word today capturing the mood on Chinese social media in light of the Russia-Ukraine crisis: wū xīn gōngzuò (乌心工作), meaning people are so concerned with what is happening in Ukraine, that they cannot focus on work.”