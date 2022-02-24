Rec Links for Thursday, February 24, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
China is building coal-powered steel facilities at an alarming rate, a Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air report (English, Chinese) finds, as the nation tries to recover from a severe power crunch that shook the economy last year. The plants, which typically last for 20 to 40 years, have raised concerns it will keep sectors hooked on coal.
- New construction of coal-fired power plants last year will generate a total of 33 gigawatts of electricity, the most since 2016 and almost three times more than the rest of the world plans to add.
- China is rapidly updating old coal-based steel plants, with 74 million tons of new coal-based steelmaking approved last year — more than all similar developments in the rest of the world.
- Though renewable power generated between 2020 to 2025 will add more than the total power generation of Japan, or around 20% of China’s total consumption in 2020, it is still not enough to meet China’s projected power needs.
Tesla plans to start construction of a new factory in Shanghai as soon as next month, according to Reuters. The new plant would give Elon Musk’s company the capacity to produce up to 2 million cars per year in Shanghai, up from its current 450,000 output.
Can the U.S. build up its Africa policy, without China-mongering? “For U.S. officials genuinely hoping to redefine America’s relationship with Africa, shifting from defensive postures and building on competitive advantages will be key,” writes Veda Vaidyanathan.
Authorities in Hunan have arrested rights lawyer Xiè Yáng 谢阳 for subversion, after he supported a primary teacher forced into psychiatric “treatment” for her outspoken comments on social media.
A Chinese cybersecurity team found a back door linked to the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), according to a Pangu Lab report (English, Chinese) released Wednesday. The back door, which Pangu named as “Bvp47,” was found in the computer systems of unidentified key Chinese departments at least twice in 2013 and in 2015.
- “Bvp47” is linked with the hacking tools leaked by the Shadow Brokers in 2016 and 2017, which have already been established by Western discourse as linked with the NSA.