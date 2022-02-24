Some Chinese men express their horniness for potential Ukrainian refugees, to the disgust of netizens
On Chinese social media, reactions to Russia's aggression towards Ukraine varied from disbelief to outrage to support and everything in between. But in some corners of the Chinese internet, there existed the absolutely worst opinion one could make about the deadly situation.
Apparently intent on earning the title of the most morally despicable creatures on the planet, a sizable number of men on the Chinese internet have decided to weigh in on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict with their pea-sized brains full of disgusting thoughts, saying that they are willing to take in female Ukrainian refugees, especially the young and attractive kind.
On early Thursday morning, as Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, Chinese social media exploded with different reactions to the crisis. On Weibo, news about the rapidly changing event dominated its list of trending topics, with hashtags like “the latest update on the Russia-Ukraine situation” (#关注俄乌局势最新进展# ) amassing millions of views in a matter of a few hours.
On the Chinese internet, responses varied from disbelief to outrage to support and everything in between. While some commenters expressed anti-war views and voiced opposition to Russia’s actions toward Ukraine, others sided with China’s official stance on the dispute, blaming the U.S. and its allies for provoking Moscow and cheering on Russia’s aggression.
But in some corners of the Chinese internet, there existed the absolutely worst opinion one could make about the deadly situation, and it came from a cohort of Chinese men who “jokingly” said they could “take care of” pretty Ukrainian refugees if they arrive in China.
Here’s a sample of such comments that are happening on Weibo and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok:
Naturally, these comments provoked (in Chinese) discomfort and ire from some female internet users, who wrote they were disturbed by the horny degenerates. In a Weibo post (in Chinese) that has received nearly 200,000 likes so far, chītǔshǎonǚfēnggéjì @吃土少女风格纪 called out a few pervy comments made about Ukrainian women on the site, writing that these words showed what “ordinary” Chinese men are like. She later revealed that after making the post, she was harassed by some male Weibo users, who called her a “bitch” and other pejorative terms in private messages.
However, most of the 2,800 comments on her post shared her disappointment and disgust. “When seeing the suffering of civilians in another country, instead of showing any sympathy, these men are delighted that a new group of women will become available to them. Their brains are completely dictated by their dicks,” a Weibo user wrote, while another person mocked, “I think Ukrainian women would rather stay single than date an ugly pig.”
Many also pointed out that those pervy posts were particularly unsettling in light of the case of the chained mother of eight, who made international headlines in the past month after a viral video showing her being shackled by her neck and locked up in a freezing shed in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province. In the most recent official statement regarding the matter, Chinese authorities confirmed that the woman was trafficked and sold as a bride twice. Her plight has caused national outrage and drawn renewed attention to the persistent problem of gender-based violence in China, where, in some parts, women are still viewed and commodified as sex objects.