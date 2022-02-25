02.25.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang

What else you need to know

  • Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is entering the battery-swapping business. It has signed a new joint venture with a construction company to build and operate a network of battery-swapping stations along the highways of Fujian.
  • China stepped up its crackdown of cryptocurrencies by criminalizing any means of raising money with the digital tokens. Individuals who have raise money illegally can be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

Xi has a cordial phone call with Putin

Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 spoke to Vladmir Putin by phone today, and per state-run CGTN, “stressed China supports Russia and Ukraine to solve the issue through negotiation.” Xi mentioned China’s “position of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” but the tone was warm. Xi also “urged all parties to…respect and attach importance to each other’s legitimate security concerns.”

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

AI firm 4Paradgim tries for an IPO in Hong Kong, again

Houston Scott
Business & Technology

Electric car brand NIO wants to make smartphones

Chang Che

Reproductive clinics benefit as China incentivizes higher fertility rates

Houston Scott
Link U

Link-U Tech is pumping electricity from EVs back into the power grid

Houston Scott

Genki Forest’s fintech platform bags $140 million from Russia

Houston Scott
two people leaving a Starbucks store in Beijing

Starbucks raises prices amid public backlash and growing competition

Houston Scott