02.25.22 A.M. other links

- Hydrogen energy was mentioned in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) as one of six industries for focused advancement, and investors have taken note: Today brings news that a startup, Edelman Hydrogen Energy, has taken a 400 million yuan ($63.34 million) B-round.
- Trendy beverage company Genki Forest is building its sixth factory. The new facility in Jiangsu Province is expected to have an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan ($380 million).
What else you need to know
- Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is entering the battery-swapping business. It has signed a new joint venture with a construction company to build and operate a network of battery-swapping stations along the highways of Fujian.
- China stepped up its crackdown of cryptocurrencies by criminalizing any means of raising money with the digital tokens. Individuals who have raise money illegally can be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.
The BIGGER Picture
Xi has a cordial phone call with Putin
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 spoke to Vladmir Putin by phone today, and per state-run CGTN, “stressed China supports Russia and Ukraine to solve the issue through negotiation.” Xi mentioned China’s “position of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” but the tone was warm. Xi also “urged all parties to…respect and attach importance to each other’s legitimate security concerns.”