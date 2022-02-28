02.28.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang

What else you need to know

  • China has paused approvals of new video games since July 2021, which has resulted in a “major headache for the industry.” From July to December last year, 140,000 Chinese gaming companies shut down.
  • To spur innovation in chipmaking and biotech, China is going to designate 3,000 state-level “little giant startups” this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

China launches 22 satellites with a single rocket

China launched a Long March-8 rocket to place 22 satellites in space on February 27, setting a domestic record for the most spacecraft launched by a single rocket.

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

AI firm 4Paradigm tries for an IPO in Hong Kong, again

Houston Scott
Business & Technology

Electric car brand NIO wants to make smartphones

Chang Che

Reproductive clinics benefit as China incentivizes higher fertility rates

Houston Scott
Link U

Link-U Tech is pumping electricity from EVs back into the power grid

Houston Scott

Genki Forest’s fintech platform bags $140 million from Russia

Houston Scott
two people leaving a Starbucks store in Beijing

Starbucks raises prices amid public backlash and growing competition

Houston Scott