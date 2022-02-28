02.28.22 A.M. other links
- GREE, China’s largest air conditioner manufacturer, is suffering from real estate construction slowdowns and increases in component prices, according to chairperson Dǒng Míngzhū 董明珠, one of China’s most successful female entrepreneurs, but she confirmed GREE’s plans to enter the mobile phone market.
- The education business is not dead, as long as it’s vocational: Chalk Tech, which offers professional skills training, is reported to be considering a $300 million Hong Kong IPO. This comes after last year’s ban on for-profit tutoring companies, and as the government seeks to encourage vocational education.
What else you need to know
- China has paused approvals of new video games since July 2021, which has resulted in a “major headache for the industry.” From July to December last year, 140,000 Chinese gaming companies shut down.
- To spur innovation in chipmaking and biotech, China is going to designate 3,000 state-level “little giant startups” this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
China launches 22 satellites with a single rocket
China launched a Long March-8 rocket to place 22 satellites in space on February 27, setting a domestic record for the most spacecraft launched by a single rocket.