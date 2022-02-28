Links for Monday, February 28, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- GREE, China’s largest air conditioner manufacturer, is suffering from real estate construction slowdowns and increases in component prices, according to chairperson Dǒng Míngzhū 董明珠, one of China’s most successful female entrepreneurs, but she confirmed GREE’s plans to enter the mobile phone market.
- The education business is not dead, as long as it’s vocational: Chalk Tech, which offers professional skills training, is reported to be considering a $300 million Hong Kong IPO. This comes after last year’s ban on for-profit tutoring companies, and as the government seeks to encourage vocational education.
- To spur innovation in chipmaking and biotech, China is going to designate 3,000 state-level “little giant startups” this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Click here to subscribe to SupChina A.M., which goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).
Additional business and technology links:
Has China’s crypto crackdown created a mining pollution problem?
China banished cryptocurrencies. Now, ‘mining’ is even dirtier. / NYT (paywall)
“New research shows that China’s Bitcoin ban has sent the process of creating new coins, known as mining, to countries where it uses far less renewable energy.”
Bitcoin mining is even more polluting since China’s crackdown, study finds / Bloomberg (paywall)
China steps up crypto clampdown with threat of jail sentences / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China expanded its criminal law to encompass fundraising with digital tokens, giving authorities additional firepower to stamp out a sector they declared illegal last year by using heavy sentences.”
Chinese tech startups pull out of India amid app ban
Chinese tech start-ups throw in the towel in India as New Delhi stands firm in blocking apps from mainland companies / SCMP (paywall)
“A group of Chinese start-ups are pulling out of India, following the lead of short video platform operator TikTok and other mainland tech firms, as New Delhi maintains that China-developed apps are unwelcome in the South Asian nation, according to industry insiders.”
The final steps of Yahoo’s China exit
Yahoo stops email service for mainland users in final retreat from China / SCMP (paywall)
“U.S. internet company Yahoo said it would officially stop providing email services to mainland Chinese users from February 28 onwards.”
On SupChina in November: Yahoo shuts down remaining China services.
Didi backtracks on decision to leave Russia
China’s Didi cancels exit from Russia under public pressure / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Didi’s abrupt reversal of its decision to shut its ride-hailing unit in Russia reflects pressure in China to publicly stick by Moscow as the government there comes under widespread sanction for its invasion of Ukraine.”
China’s Didi reverses course, will remain in Russia / Reuters
Blacklisted Chinese chipmaker goes on trial in the U.S.
Blacklisted Chinese chipmaker seeks vindication in U.S. trial / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit goes to trial Monday in San Francisco to fight criminal charges of economic espionage and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from Idaho-based Micron Technology.”
Chinese lenders tighten wallets on African borrowers
Chinese lenders squeeze African borrowers even harder / FT (paywall)
“Chinese lenders are imposing even more stringent collateral requirements on low-income country borrowers than previously known as they seek to hedge risks from their extensive overseas development finance programme.”
Chinese bank imposes ‘aggressive’ terms over Uganda airport debt / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
South Africa grants approval for China-backed coal-fired project
South African province clears way for $10 billion coal complex / Bloomberg (paywall)
“South Africa’s Limpopo province gave environmental authorization to a China-backed proposal to spend more than $10 billion building a 4,600 megawatt coal-fired power plant, a coking facility and ferroalloy and steel plants.”
China’s censors are burnt out
China’s content moderators are overworked and chronically stressed / Sixth Tone
“Several former employees complained of long work hours, minimum pay, and limited professional development.”
China plans for 3,000 startups to beef up tech industry
China to add 3,000 ‘little giants’ this year to spur innovation / Bloomberg (paywall)
Authorities are ready to name about 3,000 state-level ‘little giant’ startups this year to spur local innovation, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiào Yàqìng 肖亚庆 said on Monday, which would bring the total number to almost 8,000 and marks the most aggressive expansion yet to boost China’s tech capabilities.
Graft-busters offer rare rebuke on finance industry
China’s anti-graft body criticizes central bank, regulators / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s top disciplinary watchdog sharply criticized more than two dozen financial regulators, state banks, insurers and bad debt managers following months of investigations.”
China temporarily halts oil imports from Russia
China pausing on buying Russian Seaborne crude after invasion / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Oil importers in China, the world’s biggest buyer of Russian crude, are briefly pausing new seaborne purchases as they assess the potential implications of handling the shipments following the Ukraine invasion.”
JD to own more than half of online grocer Dada
JD increases stake in online grocer Dada with $546 million deal / TechNode
E-commerce giant JD is investing $546 million in online grocer Dada Nexus after obtaining regulatory approvals, according to a statement from Dada. Once the deal is completed, JD will holda a cumulative total of 52% of Dada’s shares.
Blue Bottle Coffee makes a splash debut in Shanghai
Blue Bottle Coffee steps into Shanghai’s crowded cafe scene / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Coffee buffs here gave Blue Bottle Coffee a warm welcome Friday, with a crowd of 200 to 300 lining up before the California-based chain opened its first mainland China location at 8 a.m.”
Chinese automakers seek blockchain benefits
Blockchain is helping China’s automakers boost green credentials / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese automakers are following global leaders, including Mercedes, BMW and Toyota, to adopt decentralized digital ledger technology, with blockchains promising to slash costs amid cut-throat competition.
Huawei launches smart office products
Huawei commits to consumer markets with ‘Smart Office’ launch / Reuters
Another Chinese brand shoots for smartphones
China’s Honor unveils first premium smartphone for global market / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Nio, FWD, and Fenbi move to IPO in Hong Kong
Chinese EV-Maker Nio to trade shares in Hong Kong / Caixin (paywall)
Billionaire Richard Li’s FWD files for Hong Kong IPO / WSJ (paywall)
China education platform Fenbi weighing Hong Kong IPO, sources say / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Mine collapse traps 14 workers in Guizhou
Rescue underway after China mine collapse traps 14 workers / AP
More than 500 rescuers and over 80 emergency vehicles were dispatched to rescue 14 workers, after the roof of a shaft at the Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou collapsed on Friday morning, state-run China Daily reported.
Beijing bans fishing in the upper Yellow River
China puts total fishing ban on ailing Yellow River’s upper reaches / SCMP (paywall)
China builds out renewables in deserts
Huge Chinese desert projects will power next wave of wind, solar / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China aims to expand its wind and solar power capacity over the next several years through massive projects in the nation’s deserts.”
Busted gas pipelines get a face-lift
China to fix thousands of miles of gas pipelines after blasts / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is planning to renovate 20,000 kilometers (12,427 miles) of aging gas pipelines this year after a series of fatal blasts.”
Lack of resources for breast cancer survivors
China’s breast cancer survivors face a lack of support / Sixth Tone
“The country’s breast cancer incidence rate is rising fast, but breast conserving surgeries (BCS) remain the exception, not the norm. Can better-designed bras help fill the gap?”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Ukraine crisis is putting China’s relations with Russia in a bind
Before Ukraine invasion, Russia and China cemented economic ties / NYT (paywall)
‘Abrupt changes’: China caught in a bind over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine / NYT (paywall)
Ukraine invasion tests the ties that bind Putin and Xi / NYT (paywall)
China adjusts, and readjusts, its embrace of Russia in Ukraine crisis / WSJ (paywall)
China’s Xi urges Putin to negotiate with Ukraine during call / Bloomberg (paywall)
Putin tells Xi that Russia willing to hold high-level talks with Ukraine, China says / Reuters
China distances itself from Russia, calls for halt to violence / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. officials repeatedly urged China to help avert war in Ukraine / NYT (paywall)
White House calls on China to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine / Reuters
Beijing says little as West blasts Ukraine invasion / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
What Chinese people are saying about Ukraine
China’s netizens split on Ukraine war as crude joke sparks anger / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Backlash in China over vulgar social media mocking of Ukraine conflict / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese historians break ranks with party line in condemning Russia’s Ukraine war / Radio Free Asia
Ukraine as a solution by Shiping Tang / Pekingnology
More reflection on Nixon’s visit China, 50 years later
Fifty years after Nixon’s visit, China tilts back toward Russia / WSJ (paywall)
Nixon’s historic trip to China: How the landmark Shanghai Communique shaped ties for the next 50 years / SCMP (paywall)
Ukraine crisis stokes U.S. and China anxieties over Taiwan
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support / Reuters
“U.S. President Joe Biden will send a delegation of former senior defense and security officials to Taiwan on Monday, a senior official of his administration said, a sign of support for the island claimed by China after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
China says U.S. warship sailing in Taiwan Strait ‘provocative’ / Reuters
For all its parallels, Ukraine war feels distant in Taiwan / AP
Taiwan launches campaign to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees after Russian invasion / SCMP (paywall)
Swedish Olympics speed skater gives away gold medal in protest
Swedish Olympic star gives away gold medal to protest Beijing’s abuses / NYT (paywall)
“In a rare rebuke of Beijing, Nils van der Poel, a speedskater, handed one of his gold medals to the daughter of Gui Minhai, a book publisher imprisoned in China.”
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China / AP
Beijing nods for UN rights chief to visit Xinjiang, welcomes “people who harbor no bias”
China says UN rights boss welcome to visit Xinjiang in near future / Reuters
“Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said on Monday that the U.N. rights chief would be welcome to visit the Xinjiang region in the near future.”
A breakdown of trafficked women in China
China’s abducted women: 1,252 derailed lives in data / Sixth Tone
Foreign women account for half of the total number of trafficking victims, with the main country of origin being Vietnam, according to data from Chinese court verdicts compiled by RUC News Studio.
- Approximately one out of five abducted women had a disability, usually a mental disability.
- Close to half of the victims were lured with a lucrative job or a marriage introduction.
- More than 10% of trafficking cases were committed by an acquaintance.
Fewer rural people are moving to China’s cities
China’s urbanization push could be at a ‘bottleneck,’ with slowest migration growth rate in quarter-century / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s decades-long urbanization push may have reached a bottleneck, after the movement of rural residents to large cities rose by less than 1 percentage point last year for the first time in 25 years.”
Nepal approves U.S. deal despite China’s disapproval
Nepal parliament approves $500 million in U.S. aid despite China’s objections / WSJ (paywall)
“Nepal’s Parliament approved a $500 million U.S. government aid program on Sunday despite objections from China and protests from locals who say it could undermine the Himalayan nation’s sovereignty and fuel a tussle for influence there between Washington and Beijing.”
China extends a carrot to the U.S. amid Ukraine crisis
China willing to work with U.S. on Build Back Better World initiative / Reuters
As tensions simmer, China demands U.S. action to improve ties / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Early 20th-century Shanghai
Modernism in Shanghai — an A-Z, from art deco via Lu Xun and Wing On to Zhang Ailing / SCMP
A guide by author Paul French to modernism in art, advertising, design, architecture, and literature in Shanghai in the early 20th century.
China’s formidable ancient women
Tales of “tiger women” from ancient China / Sixth Tone
“Ancient Chinese labeled tough, fierce women ‘tigresses’ — they often had to deal with sexism and unruly husbands.”
Foreign teachers discuss schools in Shanghai
Foreign teachers at Shanghai’s public schools share insights / Sixth Tone
“A group of foreign teachers in Shanghai discussed efforts to internationalize local schools and improve the city’s soft power during an event Thursday.”
Zhōu Guànyǔ 周冠宇, China’s first F1 racer
Chinese F1 trailblazer Zhou not just making up the numbers / Reuters