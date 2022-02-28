Rec Links for Monday, February 28, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
What China is saying about Ukraine, in Ukraine: China’s embassy in Ukraine has advised its citizens in the country not to reveal their identity, after many in Kyiv voiced fears of rising anti-Chinese sentiment among Ukrainians who believe that China supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine, per What’s on Weibo.
- The advice came just two days after the embassy issued a notice to its citizens in Ukraine that they should place a Chinese flag on their vehicles amid growing levels of violence across the country.
- There are about 6,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine, according to Chinese media quoting the embassy, though some claim the number hovers around 10,000.
What China is saying about Ukraine, in China: Russia’s attack on Ukraine is not necessarily “an invasion,” stated Huá Chūnyíng 华春莹, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, as Chinese authorities struggle to narrate the crisis at home.
- China’s state broadcaster gave prominent coverage to Putin’s narrative, while the Ukraine-Russia conflict was pushed to the end of its main news program, per the Financial Times. People’s Daily put the war on the bottom of page three on Friday.
- A translation of Putin’s speech by a nationalistic news site went viral, with the Weibo hashtag #putin10000wordsspeechfulltext surpassing 1 billion views within 24 hours, per the New York Times.
- “The grand narrative of nationalism and great-power chauvinism has squeezed out their last bit of humanity,” the author of a now-deleted viral WeChat article titled “All those who cheer for war are idiots,” wrote per the New York Times.
- “The official media coverage on Ukraine has shifted in recent days to allow for more perspectives from Ukraine and immersive imagery of the conflict. This signals a widening space for social media discourse also,” Maria Repnikova told Bloomberg.
Read our Q&A with Maria Repnikova last Friday: Maria Repnikova on Chinese soft power and Ukraine.
Xiāo Jiànhuá 肖建华 is connected to over $154 million in Toronto-area real estate, Global News reports. The Chinese billionaire, who also holds Canadian and Antiguan passports, was abducted in Hong Kong five years ago by mainland China security agents. He has yet to go on trial and has not been heard from since. In the meantime, regulators in Beijing have seized “companies worth hundreds of billions of dollars tied to Tomorrow Group,” which Xiao had controlled for years.
Hongkongers are panic-buying cold and flu medication, Bloomberg reports, while a number of other residents scramble to figure a way out amid the city’s most recent COVID outbreak. The surge in cases poses an even greater threat to Hong Kong’s vulnerable elderly population, where “more than 200 people have died this month from COVID, many of whom were over 70 and unvaccinated.”
Last week on SupChina: Hong Kong intensifies COVID control measures amid Omicron wave, pushing residents to the brink.
China’s pause on approvals of new video games, which has been ongoing since July 2021, has resulted in a “major headache for the industry,” Caixin reports. From July to December last year, 140,000 Chinese gaming companies were shut down.