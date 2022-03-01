03.01.22 A.M. other links
- Banks in Shanghai are making it easier to get home loans compared to last year, according to one media report, which notes that first home mortgage interest rates at many banks in the city have dropped from 5% to 4.95%.
- Shanghai is building a large hydrogen supply base for low carbon vehicles. Shenergy Group and Air Liquide are setting up a joint venture with and in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Zone to build the facility with an investment of 180 million yuan ($28.5 million).
- Investors are punishing snack company Yanker Shop (盐津铺子), which was founded in 2005 and bills itself as China’s first snack manufacturer to IPO. Its Shenzhen-listed shares have dropped by more than 60%, leaving it with a market cap of about 8.67 billion yuan ($1.37 billion), after disappointing 2021 results that showed net profits drop nearly 40% to 150 million yuan ($23.76 million).
What else you need to know
- Companies have signed 22 contracts related to integrated circuits in Shanghai’s Lingang New Area, a Free Trade Zone in Pudong. The zone expects the chip industry to double this year.
- China has come within striking distance of the World Bank’s threshold for a high-income country after per capita gross national income jumped 20% last year.
The BIGGER Picture
COVID-19 did indeed originate from Wuhan market, new studies find
Two new studies suggest that COVID-19 first spread in humans at the same live market in Wuhan where the initial infections were reported.