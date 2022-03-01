Editor’s Note for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: Beijing is still figuring out how to deal with Ukraine.
My thoughts today:
The war in Ukraine grinds on, and Beijing is still figuring out how to talk about it, as you can read in today’s newsletter. As my grandmother, who grew up in Liepāja, Latvia, about 700 miles northwest of Kyiv, would probably have said, things can always get worse and they probably will.
So instead of trying to depress you about the state of the world, let me offer you a quick plug for two of our contributors’ personal projects and for our recent graphic design improvements:
- Andrew Methven writes Slow Chinese, a resource to help you learn, use, and understand the Chinese language the way people speak it today. Andrew writes SupChina’s Phrase of the Week column.
- Today’s update on the Ukraine situation comes from Joe Webster, who writes our weekly China-Russia update and also the China-Russia Report, a newsletter covering political, economic, and security affairs within and between China and Russia.
- We are refreshing our newsletter logos, including for the Access newsletter, as you can see above.
As always, let us know if you have any feedback on your members-only newsletter or anything we publish or do by responding to this email, or writing to editors@supchina.com.
Our word of the day is lament or deeply grieve (痛惜 tòngxī). See our top story today for details.