Links for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Banks in Shanghai are making it easier to get home loans compared with last year, according to one media report, which notes that first home mortgage interest rates at many banks in the city have dropped from 5% to 4.95%.
- Shanghai is building a large hydrogen supply base for low-carbon vehicles. Shenergy Group and Air Liquide are setting up a joint venture with and in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Zone to build the facility with an investment of 180 million yuan ($28.5 million).
- Investors are punishing snack company Yanker Shop 盐津铺子, which was founded in 2005 and bills itself as China’s first snack manufacturer to IPO. Its Shenzhen-listed shares have dropped by more than 60%, leaving it with a market cap of about 8.67 billion yuan ($1.37 billion), after disappointing 2021 results that showed net profits drop nearly 40% to 150 million yuan ($23.76 million).
- Companies have signed 22 contracts related to integrated circuits in Shanghai’s Lingang New Area, a Free Trade Zone in Pudong. The zone expects the chip industry to double this year.
Additional business and technology links:
Chinese regulators impose new algorithms taking into account public opinion
Regulators prioritize public opinion control as China’s new algorithm rules take effect / TechNode
A day before China’s new algorithm regulation takes effect, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) highlighted a new focus on getting firmer control on companies that can influence public opinions and use algorithms in their services, with providers needing to file a self-evaluation report of their algorithms, among other documents.
China’s algorithm law takes effect to curb Big Tech’s sway in public opinion / SCMP (paywall)
A D.R.C. court removed Chinese mine operators
Chinese company removed as operator of cobalt mine in Congo / NYT (paywall)
“A court has given the Congolese control of one of the world’s largest sources of cobalt while allegations against the mine’s Chinese owners are investigated.”
DRC court temporarily halts China Molybdenum’s control over massive Tenke Fungurume cobalt mine / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Analysis of China’s high-frequency traders
The murky world of high-frequency futures trading in China / Caixin (paywall)
Former Trump official urges tariff reductions against China
Ex-Trump adviser Cohn says China tariff cuts would ease inflation / Bloomberg (paywall)
Inappropriate Ukraine content taken down on Chinese social media
China’s social media giants remove ‘inappropriate’ Ukraine content / TechCrunch
Weibo removed over 4,000 posts that “provoked war, made fun of the war, or spread vulgar content,” the company said over the weekend. Douyin removed over 3,500 videos that included “vulgarity, content that trivialized the war, incendiary information, and unfriendly comments.”
Report on debt sustainability measures
The Shanghai Model: A potential solution for debt distressed countries? / China-Africa Project (paywall)
To alleviate the unevenness of the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) proposed the “Shanghai Model,” where “Brady-like bonds, denominated in Chinese renminbi (RMB), could potentially be used to restructure distressed debts owed to Chinese financial institutions by heavily-indebted countries.”
Billionaires buoy Tencent shares
Tencent jumps on report of Chinese billionaire’s big buy order / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tencent rallied Tuesday in Hong Kong, after a state-run newspaper reported that a mainland billionaire investor has placed heavy orders for the Chinese tech giant’s U.S.-listed shares.”
More on Ukraine invasion impacts for China
Chinese tech firms face dilemma over Western sanctions on Russia / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese tech firms are facing a tough dilemma: On the one hand, they face outward pressure to quickly comply with Western sanctions on Russia, though such a move would counter the Chinese government’s official policy of opposing sanctions while also angering pro-Russian domestic consumers. On the other hand, ignoring the sanctions and trade bans imposed on Russia could bring legal risks for their operations in the U.S. and Europe.
Will China fund Moscow’s war chest as Western sanctions bite? / Politico
While Beijing still wants Moscow as a long-term partner to stand against America’s global influence, it is also cautious of the international backlash “if it opts for measures that could be interpreted as an endorsement of Putin’s aggression.”
As Russia’s isolation grows, China hints at limits of friendship / Al Jazeera
“Chinese state-owned financial institutions have been quietly distancing themselves from Russia’s beleaguered economy.”
Trade increases between China and Russia
China-Russia trade has surged as countries grow closer / Reuters
“Total trade between China and Russia jumped 35.9% last year to a record $146.9 billion, according to Chinese customs data, with Russia serving as a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities, running a trade surplus with China.”
China’s small banks set for spotlight over Russia support / Bloomberg (paywall)
New markets for Russian oil in China
Shunned Russian oil may be grabbed by hungry Chinese buyers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs.”
China shunning Russian coal with banks nervous over sanctions / Bloomberg (paywall)
China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows / Reuters
Can Russia’s sanctions pain be China’s gain? / WSJ (paywall)
Ukraine war threatens Central Asia BRI projects
Tech gear maker warns conflict is blocking China-Europe railway / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Networking gear maker Zyxel has stopped shipping from China to Europe by rail, as war in Ukraine threatens to snarl a key land route at the heart of Xi Jinping’s Belt-and-Road initiative.”
Baidu outperforms expectations
Baidu’s sales beat after cloud arm offsets China slowdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Baidu’s revenue beat estimates after efforts to monetize artificial intelligence technology helped offset losses in ad sales triggered by China’s economic slowdown.”
Deal reached for 51job Inc. takeover
Buyout group nears $4 billion deal for China’s 51job / Bloomberg (paywall)
“51job agreed to accept a lowered takeover offer from a private equity consortium valuing the Chinese online recruitment company at $4.3 billion.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Hong Kong ravaged by fifth wave
Hong Kong’s COVID isolation plan crumbles as infections soar / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong’s COVID-19 measures pressure finance in asian financial hub / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong residents empty store shelves as lockdown looms / FT (paywall)
U.S. CDC says unvaccinated travelers should avoid Hong Kong travel / Reuters
Hong Kong intensifies COVID control measures amid Omicron wave, pushing residents to the brink.
The frontline fight against COVID in China
How China’s medical personnel deal with ‘zero COVID’ / Sixth Tone
“An infectious diseases doctor talks about her experience fighting four [COVID-19] waves in Zhengzhou.”
Shanghai’s youth banned from cosmetic surgery and tattoos
Shanghai restricts Chinese minors from cosmetic surgery and bans tattoos / SCMP (paywall)
“The Shanghai government said people under 18 years old will be prohibited from cosmetic surgery without approval from their guardians. Tattoo parlors are completely banned from offering their services to minors.”
As tattoo art flourishes, will China's censors tighten their grip?
U.S. approves blood cancer treatment, made in China
FDA approves cell-based multiple myeloma therapy discovered in China / WSJ (paywall)
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Carvykti, a new customized, cell-based treatment for blood cancer from Johnson & Johnson that is the first such therapy in the U.S. to be developed initially in China.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Chinese embassy evacuates citizens in Ukraine
Moldova takes in Chinese students from neighboring Ukraine as war rages / Caixin (paywall)
The Chinese embassy in Ukraine has begun evacuating Chinese citizens, with more than 400 Chinese students in the city of Odesa and 200 in the capital, Kyiv, initially sent to neighboring Moldova, according to Chinese media reports citing the embassy.
China evacuates more than 1,000 citizens from war-torn Ukraine / SCMP (paywall)
Thousands of Chinese nationals stranded in Ukraine amid warnings over online jokes / Radio Free Asia
China and Ukraine
China ready to ‘play a role’ in Ukraine ceasefire / FT (paywall)
“China signaled it was ready to play a role in finding a ceasefire in Ukraine as it ‘deplored’ the outbreak of conflict in its strongest comments yet on the war.”
Ukraine asks China to make Russia stop war, says Ukrainian foreign ministry / Reuters
“Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked his Chinese counterpart in a phone call on Tuesday to use Beijing’s ties with Moscow to stop Russia’s military invasion of its neighbor, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.”
Senior Chinese diplomat speaks with Ukrainian foreign minister – state TV / Reuters
Amid the roar of nationalism, a few antiwar voices in China emerge over Ukraine crisis / Washington Post (paywall)
Beijing warned ties will worsen further unless it shifts stance on Ukraine / SCMP (paywall)
What you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine war and China.
Wary eyes on Taiwan amid Ukraine crisis
Watching the war in Ukraine, Taiwanese draw lessons in self-reliance / NYT (paywall)
U.S. focus on Ukraine stokes worries about Joe Biden’s commitment to Taiwan / FT (paywall)
Taipei plays down fears of ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan as China denounces visit / Reuters
Many in China draw parallels between Ukraine and Beijing’s claim on Taiwan / Radio Free Asia
China is not about to invade Taiwan, experts say, but both are watching Ukraine / NBC
Taiwan has its eyes on Ukraine, but experts discourage comparisons.
China rebukes Japan’s ex-PM call to host U.S. nukes
China rattled by calls for Japan to host U.S. nuclear weapons / Guardian
“China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan.”
China releases report on U.S. rights abuses
China will plot its own path on human rights, Xi Jinping says, as report takes aim at US record / SCMP (paywall)
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said on Friday that “China has blazed a path of human rights development that is consistent with the trend of the times and suits the nation’s conditions,” right before the State Council released its “Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021” yesterday on the U.S. death tolls from COVID-19 and gun violence.
Chinese people are still fuming over the chained-mother scandal
Seeking truth and justice, Chinese see themselves in a chained woman / NYT (paywall)
“The woman became a symbol of injustice and authorities’ incompetence in fighting human trafficking, posing a credibility challenge to an omnipotent government.”
Saga of the chained mother of eight continues to roil China, inspiring rare social activism / Washington Post (paywall)
Are Chinese schools setting kids up to fail in math?
Is Chinese math education as good as it seems? / Sixth Tone
“Rather than teach fundamentals that can be used to solve a wide array of problems, teachers emphasize rote memorization of practice exams. This improves students’ scores, but it doesn’t teach them how to apply the underlying theorems or basic mathematical principles to new problems…and quickly breaks down when students reach university.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Hong Kong’s young watch collectors splurge on NFTs
Meet the young luxury watch collectors driving Hong Kong’s NFT frenzy / SCMP (paywall)
“Gen Z and millennial luxury watch collectors in Hong Kong follow the lead of social media influencers betting big on NFTs.”
China’s internet and gaming culture
Leveling-up in China: A look into Chinese gaming culture / Pace University
An interview with Marcella Szablewicz, a professor at Pace University, about her research on the culture and stigma surrounding gaming and recreational internet usage in China.
University students want classes on death
Amid pandemic and unrest, Chinese university students are desperate for death education: study / SCMP (paywall)
Despite death seen as a taboo topic in Chinese culture, more than 56% of students said they needed death education, the same proportion that sought sexual education, according to a study of 262 Beijing university students published by peer-reviewed Health Vocational Education.
Online acrobatic school
Foreign trainees complete online training at Chinese acrobatics school / CGTN
The first group of foreign acrobats has graduated from the Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School’s online training program, after in-person courses were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.