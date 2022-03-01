Nominate a Rising Star for the SupChina Women’s Conference
We seek to honor early-stage women professionals who are making a difference in the U.S.-China space.
Every year, the SupChina Women’s Conference shines a spotlight on visionary women leaders shaping U.S.-China industries. As part of the event, we also take a moment to celebrate the next generation of world leaders through our Rising Star Awards.
Now we are looking for the 2022 cohort of young women in both For-Profit and Non-Profit categories, and we need your help. We are looking for nominees who fulfill the following criteria:
- A female professional
- Under 40 years old
- In the early to middle stages of her career
- Professionally involved with China and/or U.S.-China fields
- A track record of excellence
Submit a nomination today by filling out this form.
The Rising Star Awards are now in their fifth year and have honored several amazing young women, including:
Jiayan “Jenny” Shi | Rising Star 2021
Jiayan “Jenny” Shi is a Chicago-based documentary filmmaker and video journalist whose debut documentary, Finding Yingying, won Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice at the SXSW Film Festival and was nominated for an Outstanding Investigative Documentary Emmy.
The documentary follows the family of Yingying Zhang, a 26-year-old graduate student who suddenly went missing during her studies at the University of Illinois. As her parents travel to America for the first time to unravel the mystery of what happened and seek justice for their daughter, they find out more about the lives that Yingying had touched.
Emma Yang | Rising Star 2020
When she was just 14 years old, Emma Yang invented Timeless, a brain health app for Alzheimer’s patients that helps remind them of events, stay connected to family and friends, and recognize people through AI-based facial recognition technology. She created it in large part to help her grandmother, who had been impacted by the disease.
Her app has gone on to win the 2017 MIT Solve Brain Health Challenge and the 2018 Women Startup Challenge Grand Prize. She is now a student at Harvard, and is on the team developing a platform called mEMbrain, which democratizes deep learning in the field of connectomics (neuron mapping) by providing neuroscientists with machine learning tools.
Virginia Tan | Rising Star 2020
Virginia Tan is the founder of Teja Ventures, a VC fund that invests in technology and business models that leverage the “She Economy,” from founders to vendors to customers and beyond.
She has also spent much time on the ground building communities to empower women across Asia, especially in the realm of technology. She is a co-founder of She Loves Tech, a startup competition for women now in 20 countries, and Lean In China, one of China’s leading nonprofit platforms for women professionals.
The nominations deadline for the 2022 Rising Star Awards is April 9.
The winners will be given the chance to present in person at the Women’s Conference Gala on May 20 in New York City to a banquet hall of hundreds of VIP guests. Tickets to the gala are currently available at Early-Bird Prices here.
We hope to see your nominee there.