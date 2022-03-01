Rec Links for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
Did Xi know about Putin’s attack on Ukraine? “Despite the impression that Putin intentionally created, a careful examination of the events suggests that China was, in fact, played,” writes Yun Sun, a prominent analyst on Chinese foreign policy. “The beauty of Putin’s play is that China cannot rebuff and clarify they didn’t know.”
China’s foreign aid has a small but positive impact on economic and social outcomes, according to a new working paper released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, Chinese aid also has “the opposite [effect] on governance, albeit negligible in size” for recipient countries.
- The report found a substantial publication selection bias in the body of research published in peer-reviewed journals, suggesting that studies that do not find statistically significant effects are less likely to be submitted to journals or accepted for publication.
China has come within striking distance of the World Bank’s threshold for a high-income country after per capita gross national income (GNI) jumped 20% last year to $12,438 per capita. The World Bank regards $12,695 per capita as the minimum for high-income countries.
- Compared to major regions, the United States ($64,530), Japan ($40,360), and Hong Kong ($48,630) are on the higher end of the spectrum, Russia ($10,690) hovers near the middle, and India ($1,920) trends further down, according to World Bank data from 2020.
Record-breaking satellite launch: China placed 22 satellites in space on February 27 with a single launch of a Long March-8 rocket, setting a domestic record for the most spacecraft launched by a single rocket.
Will China shift from COVID zero? Zēng Guāng 曾光, the former chief epidemiologist of China’s CDC, signaled a change that the policy “will not remain forever” and that co-existing with the virus is a long-term goal, state-backed Xinhua reporter Yang Liu said on Twitter.
