03.02.22 A.M. other links

- The shadow banking sector is now under control, after the last five years of restructuring 25 trillion yuan ($3.96 trillion) in risky loans and investments.
- But China has about 490 billion yuan ($77.62 billion) in outstanding loans on P2P platforms, which have been the target of multi-year regulatory actions.
- The rectification of Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group is nearly complete, but not yet over.
- Guo vowed to curb “the disorderly expansion of capital,” and said anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition probes in the financial sector would continue.
- China has deflated the real estate bubble and reversed the sector’s excessive financialization. Guo suggested that the real estate market would be less volatile this year.
What else you need to know
- The war in Ukraine has disrupted some China-Europe freight trains, but most of the roughly $75 billion of goods that are set for rail transit are so far unaffected.
- Hong Kong has nearly as many new COVID cases as the entire U.S.A., with a new daily record of 55,353 new infections in the Chinese territory on March 2, compared to 58,986 recorded in America yesterday.
The BIGGER Picture
China seeks to evacuate citizens from Ukraine but will not criticize Russia
The official rhetoric from Beijing about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 is changing as some 5,000 Chinese people in Kyiv and beyond make plans to leave, but Beijing has not uttered a word of direct criticism of Moscow.