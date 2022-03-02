Links for Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
A press conference by the powerful chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, “Whirlwind” Guō Shùqīng 郭树清, generated many headlines today:
- The shadow banking sector is now under control, after the last five years of restructuring 25 trillion yuan ($3.96 trillion) in risky loans and investments.
- But China has about 490 billion yuan ($77.62 billion) in outstanding loans on P2P platforms, which have been the target of multi-year regulatory actions.
- The rectification of Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group is nearly complete, but not yet over.
- Guo vowed to curb “the disorderly expansion of capital,” and said anti-monopoly and anti-unfair-competition probes in the financial sector would continue.
- China has deflated the real estate bubble and reversed the sector’s excessive financialization. Guo suggested that the real estate market would be less volatile this year.
Also:
- The war in Ukraine has disrupted some China-Europe freight trains, but most of the roughly $75 billion of goods that are set for rail transit are so far unaffected.
Additional business and technology links:
Could Russia cash in holdings of Chinese bonds?
Russia may own $140 billion worth of Chinese bonds, ANZ says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Russia’s central bank and sovereign wealth fund probably own a combined $140 billion worth of Chinese bonds, assets that they may seek to access given global sanctions, estimates by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group show.”
Russia’s US$140 billion of Chinese bond holdings are ‘major foreign assets’, could be used to skirt sanctions / SCMP (paywall)
War disruptions on China–Europe freight train trade
War in Ukraine disrupts some China-Europe freight trains, industry sources say / Caixin (paywall)
“Most China-Europe freight train services were operating normally Wednesday amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, though some were being diverted away from minor routes through the besieged city of Kyiv and others halted, industry insiders told Caixin.”
China’s beauty market slowly nudges South Korea out
South Korean cosmetics lose shine in China as local brands glow / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“South Korea’s top two beauty companies are losing luster in China, where many young consumers have switched allegiance to up-and-coming domestic brands based on reviews by social media influencers.”
China’s growing 5G network
China’s 5G network to reach 2m base stations this year / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China aims to install more than 600,000 5G base stations this year, according to the top industry regulator, expanding the country’s high-speed mobile network to 2 million working units.”
China prioritizes securing supplies in light of Ukraine war
China moves to secure commodities rocked by Ukraine war / Bloomberg (paywall)
Meituan cuts fees in compliance with Chinese regulations
Meituan lowers fees less than two weeks after state’s suggestion / TechNode
“Chinese food delivery giant Meituan has reduced commission fees for merchants to help alleviate the operational pressures they face following the pandemic prevention measures enacted in the past two years.”
Meituan cuts merchant fees to comply with China’s policy change / Bloomberg (paywall)
Unprecedented year-on-year growth for Li Auto
Li Auto February deliveries rise 266% from last year / TechNode
Li Auto took the top spot with 8,414 vehicle deliveries in February, an increase of about 266% year on year, followed by Xpeng Motors and NIO.
More on COVID in Hong Kong
HSBC to require vaccine pass for Hong Kong employees / Bloomberg (paywall)
“HSBC Holdings Plc will require all employees to have a valid vaccine pass to enter its premises in Hong Kong from March 28, as the Asian financial hub battles its worst outbreak since the pandemic started.”
COVID hampers Hong Kong’s growth while Singapore races ahead / Bloomberg (paywall)
Leadership changes at esteemed hotpot chain
Billionaire founder of Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao steps down as CEO / Reuters
Haidilao, a chain of hotpot restaurants, said its billionaire founder, Zhāng Yǒng 张勇, has stepped down as CEO and will shift his focus to long-term strategy planning.
Earlier on SupChina: The downsizing of Haidilao, a much-adored Chinese hot pot brand.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Space junk to collide with the Moon this Friday
Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon / AP
The three tons of a leftover rocket will smash into the far side of the Moon at 5,800 mph on Friday, out of sight from telescopes. It may take a while to confirm the impact through satellite images.
Earlier on SupChina: Whose space junk is about to collide with the moon? Not ours, says China.
China looks to boost care for its elderly
New five-year plan vows to tackle ‘insufficient’ elderly care as aging crisis worsens / SCMP (paywall)
“The National Health and Medical Commission (NHMC) issued the 14th five-year plan on elderly care on Tuesday, which highlighted a dire need to improve health services for elderly in both rural and urban areas.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
How China is reacting to Ukraine at home
Here’s how Chinese media is covering Ukraine / CNBC
Ukraine attack by Russia not called ‘invasion’ as China’s state media take cautious line / SCMP (paywall)
Anti-Russian, anti-war voices grow louder in China in backlash against party line / Radio Free Asia
More than 100 alumni from top Chinese universities issued a statement condemning Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. backs Taiwan amid Ukraine crisis
China, eying Taiwan, gets lesson from Ukraine’s stiff resistance / WSJ (paywall)
Biden delegation assures Taiwan that U.S. stands firm on security commitment on eve of Pompeo visit / SCMP (paywall)
Pompeo heads to Taiwan as rival U.S. groups offer backing / Bloomberg (paywall)
Peace in Taiwan Strait a global concern, says Mullen / AP
China talks with Ukraine as Chinese citizens face growing danger
China, urging de-escalation in Ukraine, expresses concern for civilians after citizen is shot during evacuation / Washington Post (paywall)
“In sign of rising worry over the conflict in Ukraine, China’s foreign minister expressed concern over civilian casualties and said that preventing further escalation was a “top priority” during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.”
Chinese national wounded trying to leave Ukraine, Beijing says / Reuters
China says it won’t join in financial sanctions on Russia / AP
China holds talks with Ukraine, further edging away from Russia / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese people stranded in Kyiv become target of Ukrainian anger / FT (paywall)
Ukraine foreign minister asks China to mediate ceasefire / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s foreign minister calls for negotiations with Russia in call with Kyiv counterpart / SCMP (paywall)
Beijing cracks down on trafficking, domestic abuse as public pressure mounts
China widens abuse crackdown as new ‘caged woman’ case emerges / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s top crime watchdog launched a nationwide crackdown on the trafficking of women and children, as another video of a caged woman caused an outcry on social media.”
China launches trafficking crackdown after outcry over confined women / Reuters
China launches campaign to stem trafficking of women and children after viral video exposed chained mother / SCMP (paywall)
Police in China investigate claims man kept mentally disabled wife in a cage and bragged about it / SCMP (paywall)
Human trafficking, parenthood and plastic surgery: China’s parliament proposals / France 24
India tight-lipped over Ukraine, eyeing Russian weapons for China tensions
India avoids condemning Putin to get weapons for China fight / Bloomberg (paywall)
“India plans to avoid condemning Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as it needs Russian weapons in its standoff with China, and officials in New Delhi are confident the U.S. won’t apply much pressure.”
Biden administration readjusts trade policy with China
U.S. says it is realigning its China trade policy / WSJ (paywall)
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it is adjusting its trade policy with China to raise its concerns directly with the nation and strengthen joint work with allies, in an annual trade policy agenda released on Tuesday.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Beijing readies for the Paralympics
Beijing organizers deliver a Paralympic makeover in time for opening ceremony / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese art galleries fight to stay open
In the midst of COVID-19, Chinese galleries adapt and persevere / Artsy
“Artsy spoke to over 20 galleries in order to examine how the gallery ecosystem has been altered by COVID-19 and how many dealers are coping with the impact the virus has made on the art industry in China.”
Art exhibition on Chinese landscapes
New exhibition showcases China’s magnificent mountains and rivers / Global Times
The Magnificent Mountains and Rivers exhibition at the National Art Museum of China is putting China’s beautiful scenery on display through the various landscape paintings in the museum’s collection. The show will run until March 23, 2022.
A best-selling book, penned by a stove
‘Writer by the stove’: Grandma writes book between doing household chores and becomes bestselling author / SCMP (paywall)
A woman wrote the book in her sixties and waited 10 years before it was finally published. It scored 8.9 out of 10 on Chinese book review site Douban.