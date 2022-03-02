Rec Links for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The editors

These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:

Hong Kong has nearly as many new COVID cases as the entire U.S., with a new daily record of 55,353 new infections in the Chinese territory on March 2, compared with 58,986 recorded in America yesterday.

Early carbon peak could save lots of Chinese lives, and lots of money. If carbon emissions top off before 2030 under the 1.5°C target, it could help China avoid around 118,000 deaths by 2030 and around 614,000 by 2050 from exposure to the most deadly small particles, a Nanjing University study published in Nature Communications found.

  • Industry and power generation are the two major sources of carbon emissions in China, contributing more than 80% of the total emissions in 2010 due to the sectors’ intense use of fossil fuels, especially coal.
  • A rapid shift away from fossil fuels toward zero- or low-carbon energy sources and more carbon capture systems (CCS) under a strict climate target would drive the substantial reduction in carbon emissions and help meet the current NDC target.
  • Under a 2°C target, carbon mitigation costs could be more than offset by health co-benefits in 2050, yielding a net benefit of $393 billion to $3,017 billion (in 2017 USD value).

Xi might have had an inkling on Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to a new Western intelligence report per the New York Times. Some Western officials have expressed doubt that Russia’s attack occurred after the Winter Olympics by mere coincidence. However, “it is not clear what assurances, if any, Russian officials gave Chinese officials about the invasion.”

  • When asked by the Times, Liú Péngyǔ 刘鹏宇, the Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington, said that the claims are “speculation without any basis, and are intended to blame-shift and smear China.”

Hong Kong radio host Tam Tak-chi was found guilty for sedition, the first conviction in a wave of prosecutions under the city’s colonial-era law. The pro-democracy activist was accused of inciting “hatred or contempt” against the Hong Kong government, including the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”

Paul Harris, the former Hong Kong Bar Association chair, has fled the city, just hours after police brought him in for questioning. Harris, an outspoken critic of the territory’s national security law imposed in 2020, was warned over an alleged breach of the security legislation before being seen departing at the city’s airport.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

