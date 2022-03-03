03.03.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang

China has raised retail prices for gasoline by 260 yuan ($41.13) per ton. This is going to add about 10 yuan ($1.58) to the cost of filling the average passenger car’s tank. Today’s average gas prices around the world per liter for comparison:

What else you need to know

  • Despite losses totaling $278 million over the past three months, shares of iQiyi, a Chinese online video streaming platform, finished the day up nearly 22% on the NASDAQ based on optimistic future outlooks.
  • Baidu’s revenue beat out analyst forecasts for the fourth straight quarter, leaving company shares to surge. The firm closed on the NASDAQ up almost 7%, and made nearly a 10% jump in Hong Kong. The tech giant is still down nearly 40% in the last year.

The BIGGER Picture

Is China shifting from COVID zero to coexistence?

China is looking for new ways to deal with the virus. Some think it’s a move away from COVID zero. Others doubt a major change in the near future.

