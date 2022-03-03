Editor’s Note for Thursday, March 3, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: SupChina has been under a sustained attack from nationalist internet trolls.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note for Access newsletter

My thoughts today:

SupChina has been under a sustained attack since the weekend from nationalist trolls on the Chinese internet. They have falsely claimed that SupChina is funded by George Soros, the NED, Taiwan and Xinjiang separatists, and others. The nefarious purpose, they say: to manipulate public opinion and raise anti-China sentiment.

The people who started the attacks are not Chinese government officials. They are what I would call nationalist entrepreneurs — they have figured out ways to monetize online rage in China. They are a little like some of the hosts of Fox TV in the U.S.

Their claims are all nonsense. Just like the rumors we sometimes hear that we are funded by the Chinese government.

You, dear Access members, are our funders. As are some other investors, too, and you can pretty much see all our books if you choose to become one of them.

As the forces of misinformation multiply, nurturing reliable sources of information is more important than ever. Part of the compact of trust we hope we have with you: Please let me know immediately if you think we are doing something wrong. Just hit “reply,” or email editors@supchina.com to reach our whole team.

Finally, if you’d like to see some of the absurd attacks on us — in the interests of entertainment or transparency — email me, and I’ll send you links.

Our word of the day is patriotic thug (爱国贼 àiiguó zéi).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

