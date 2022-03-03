Links for Thursday, March 3, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
China has raised retail prices for gasoline by 260 yuan ($41.13) per ton. This is going to add about 10 yuan ($1.58) to the cost of filling the average passenger car’s tank. Today’s average gas prices around the world per gallon for comparison:
U.S. $3.95
China: $5.05
U.K.: $7.68
Germany: $7.72
Norway: $8.89
Despite losses totaling $278 million over the past three months, shares of iQiyi, a Chinese online video-streaming platform, finished the day up nearly 22% on the NASDAQ based on optimistic future outlooks.
Baidu’s revenue beat out analyst forecasts for the fourth straight quarter, leaving company shares to surge. The firm closed on the NASDAQ up almost 7%, and made nearly a 10% jump in Hong Kong. The tech giant is still down nearly 40% in the last year.
Additional business and technology links:
China restricts push notifications for sensitive topics
China to limit news notifications to licensed publishers after weeks of discussion about human trafficking and Ukraine / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s powerful internet regulator has drafted a new law to restrict push notification on topics such as sensitive news items, disasters and celebrity gossip in a new effort from Beijing to curb Big Tech’s power in shaping public discourse.”
China drafts new rules to control notifications and pop-ups / TechNode
Péng Shuài 彭帅 stance lands WTA multi-year deal with Hologic
Strong stance on China and Peng Shuai helps land WTA a new title sponsor / NYT (paywall)
“The women’s tennis tour has been without a title sponsor since 2010, but the medical diagnostics company Hologic has agreed to a multiyear deal with the WTA.”
WTA’s stance over China’s Peng paves way for multi-year Hologic deal / Reuters
Russia sanctions ripple out to China
Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts / Reuters
Western sanctions on Russia hit Shenzhen online merchants, says local group / SCMP (paywall)
Stocks jump at reports of looser COVID curbs
China reopening stocks jump on report of COVID policy easing / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s consumer and retail shares rallied on Thursday after a report said that Beijing was weighing an exit from its strict COVID-Zero policy.”
India does not like Huawei
India accuses China’s Huawei of tax evasion – government source / Reuters
“An Indian tax investigation into China’s Huawei Technologies has found the telecoms equipment maker manipulated account books to reduce its taxable income in the country, an Indian government source told Reuters on Thursday.”
Healthcare firm WeDoctor fires heads after IPO woes
WeDoctor to cut workforce after delay in going public, sources say / Bloomberg (paywall)
“WeDoctor, one of China’s leading online health-care platforms, is laying off a substantial chunk of its workforce after plans for an initial public offering were disrupted, according to people familiar with the matter.”
EV battery firm wants China to secure lithium
World’s top battery maker urges China to secure lithium / Bloomberg (paywall)
Robin Zeng (曾毓群 Zéng Yùqún), chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology, the world’s largest electric-car battery maker, has urged the Chinese government to strengthen the lithium supply chain.
Chinese people are keeping their wallets shut
In China, fewer are willing to splurge as economic worries mount / WSJ (paywall)
“From canceled vacation trips to cutting back on dining out, Chinese consumers have remained cautious, refusing to spend like Westerners during the COVID-19 era.”
Bilibili doubles losses
Video streamer Bilibili sees losses more than double on increased competition and tighter regulation / SCMP (paywall)
“Losses at China’s video-streaming website Bilibili, which has seen its stock price fall 70 per cent since a Hong Kong listing last March, more than doubled in 2021 to US$1.07 billion from the year before, amid rising competition and tighter regulation.”
Macau gives embattled casinos another break
Macau government extends casino licenses to December / Reuters
“Casino companies in Macau will have their licenses extended by six months, the city’s Economy and Finance Secretary said on Thursday, allowing more time for a highly anticipated rebidding process in the world’s biggest casino hub.”
Shein leads the Chinese “soft brands” taking on the world
How China’s ‘soft’ brands are going global / Sixth Tone
“Following in the footsteps of manufacturers like Haier and Huawei, Chinese fashion, gaming, and media companies are shaking up global consumption patterns.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
COVID zero or coexistence?
Too early for China to seek ‘coexistence’ with COVID – govt expert / Reuters
China looking to reduce social cost of COVID zero, official says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Yesterday on SupChina: Is China shifting from COVID zero to coexistence?
Hong Kong under COVID
Hong Kong virus fight went from confidence to China reliance / Bloomberg (paywall)
‘It has to be reasonable’: as Hong Kong weighs coronavirus testing lockdown, experts consider legal implications / SCMP (paywall)
‘Chaotic’ policies, fear & overloaded hospitals: Why some Hongkongers are keeping their COVID infection from the gov’t / HKFP
Around 1,000 inmates at Hong Kong prisons contract COVID; two top democrats reportedly among infected / HKFP
The earliest evidence of colonization?
The color of evolution in northern China: Are small Old Stone Age tools and ochre proof of first human colonization? / SCMP (paywall)
“A 40,000-year-old site in northern China may have revealed the earliest evidence of ochre processing in eastern Asia, and even the first colonization of an indigenous culture.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China condemns NYT report that it coordinated with Russia’s attack on Ukraine
China calls reports on Chinese-Russian coordination on Ukraine ‘fake news’ / Reuters
Wāng Wénbīn 汪文斌, spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry, condemned the “despicable” New York Times report that China coordinated with Russia ahead of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling the report “fake news.”
China denies asking Russia not to invade until post-Olympics / AP
Chinese nationals evacuate Ukraine, wounded citizen is “out of danger”
Wounded Chinese citizen in Ukraine ‘out of danger,’ ministry says / Caixin (paywall)
About half of China’s 6,000 citizens in Ukraine evacuated as safety concerns grow / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese national wounded trying to leave Ukraine, Beijing says / Reuters
Taiwanese, Hongkongers want to help Ukraine
Ukrainian restaurant in Hong Kong says many clients want to help / Reuters
Exiled Chinese dissident travels to Ukraine in bid to document war / Radio Free Asia
“Chinese embassy officials didn’t appear to know the invasion was coming, according to Taiwanese in the country.”
More on China and Ukraine
China not emerging as lifeline for sanction-slammed Russian economy / Washington Post (paywall)
Ukraine crisis throws China’s top 7 leaders into disarray / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Overwhelming UN vote makes China’s Ukraine balancing act harder / Bloomberg (paywall)
Sanctions response to Russia’s invasion offers clues for China / Reuters
Xi unlikely to ditch his ‘best friend’ Putin despite Ukraine pressure / FT (paywall)
China’s vessels in the South China Sea
New report reveals extent of Chinese surveys in South China Sea / Radio Free Asia
The paths of Chinese survey vessels across the South China Sea for the past two years show a tangle of activity straddling disputed waters off the coasts of all its maritime neighbors in Southeast Asia, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.
Germany wants a UN report on the Uyghurs
Germany urges UN rights office to publish Uyghur report / AP
“German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called Thursday for the U.N. human rights office to release a report it has compiled on the situation of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.”
Taiwan cuts funding for Olympian over China uniform
Taiwan cuts funding for flag-bearing Olympian who wore China uniform / AFP via HKFP
“Taiwan’s government said on Thursday it was cutting funding for one of its Olympic flag bearers as punishment for her donning China’s national team uniform in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.”
China and Somalia vs. Taiwan and Somaliland
China unites with Somalia against growing Taiwanese-Somaliland ties / SCMP (paywall)
“When China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 spoke with his counterpart in Somalia on Monday, they had a common mission — to resist Taiwanese inroads into what the Horn of Africa nation considers its territory.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Modern Chinese fatherhood
From patriarch to Peppa Pig: China’s new, softer generation of dads / Sixth Tone
“China’s men have long clung to a traditional model of fatherhood: focusing on their careers and letting women handle childcare. Now, that’s finally starting to change.”
The artists in China’s renowned ceramics town
China dreams / Sixth Tone
“China’s blue-collar ceramics capital, Jingdezhen, has become a magnet for young artists looking to escape the rat race. But life as a ‘Jing drifter’ is tougher than many expect.”