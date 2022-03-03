Rec Links for Thursday, March 3, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
Outrage over Ukraine may harden Europe against China, after Russia’s attack lit a fire under European nations’ security and defense. “I think it’s going to have repercussions beyond this question of how to deal with Russia. It is definitely going to shape our policies towards China as well,” said Pascal Abb, a Chinese foreign policy professor at the Peace Research Institute Frankfurt.
- Germany, in particular, made a shocking departure from traditional policy in a single hour: Chancellor Olaf Scholz committed to a $111 billion defense fund, dropped opposition to arming Ukraine, and supported bans on Russia’s financial assets.
- “Multiple European academics and researchers said they had been contacted this week by Chinese counterparts — startled by Germany’s policy shift — to ask ‘what next?’” writes journalist Finbarr Bermingham on Twitter.
China’s banks are torn on Russia. Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), of which China is the largest shareholder and wields 26.5% of the bank’s voting power, has put a hold on Russian lending. However, state-backed China Development Bank and Exim Bank, both of which hold much more value in Russian assets, have not announced any action yet.
- “If you’re looking for China’s signs of distancing itself from Russia, look at where real money is,” scholar Jakub Jakóbowski said on Twitter.
Embassies are puzzled over a Japanese diplomat’s detainment in Beijing, after the envoy was held for a few hours at a hotel restaurant on February 21. Evidence of a diplomatic identity card and demands to contact the Japanese embassy were “ignored by the captors,” stoking concerns over diplomatic immunity agreements that envoys “shall not be liable to any form of arrest or detention.”
Asian countries are joining the stand against Russia, with Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea tightening their spigots on the flow of goods into the nation. Mounting regional pressures from China have urged some, particularly Japan, to “defend the principle of state sovereignty and prohibitions against large powers changing the borders of smaller states,” per the Washington Post.
China is building out its metro system at lightning speed, with 62 brand-new metro lines in 35 cities, according to researchers with the China Association of Metros. The new projects increased the total length of China’s urban rail transit by over 15% to 5,711 miles, or about a quarter of the world’s total.