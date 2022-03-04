03.04.22 A.M. other links
- Maternal and baby products sold by ecommerce giant JD doubled year-on-year in 2021, and the platform now hosts more than 4,000 maternity and infant brands.
- EVs and chips: Electric car company Xpeng has invested in Zhanxin Electronics, a Shanghai-based semiconductor manufacturer according to company filings.
What else you need to know
- After plans for an initial IPO were delayed, online health platform WeDoctor has laid off about 25% of its workforce. Rumors circulate that the firm has released approximately 1,000 of its previous 4,000 staff.
- The chairman of Changan Automobile Group, Zhu Huarong, is calling for closer governmental oversight into foreign investment of new vehicle projects. Zhu, who also is a National People’s Congress delegate, argues that increased regulations will curb redundant investment capacity, which harms Chinese joint venture partners.
The BIGGER Picture
Two Session annual political meeting kicks off in Beijing
Today Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 attended the opening of two events in Beijing: the Paralympic Winter Games and the the annual gathering of top Communist Party and government officials known as the Two Sessions.