‘Try anything when in a desperate situation’ — phrase of the week

Business & Technology

NIO's efforts to enter the competitive mobile phone market may seem like a natural progression, but it's not going to be easy and the company might be doing it for the wrong reasons.

Andrew Methven
Illustration for SupChina by Derek Zheng

Our phrase of the week is: Try anything when in a desperate situation (病急乱投医 bìng jí luàn tóuyī).

Context

Chinese electric vehicle brand NIO is hoping to build smartphones, according to leaks on social media.

If the rumors are true, NIO will be entering a cutthroat market dominated by companies like Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi.

This is not the first time NIO has entered a new field, and it’s not the first EV company to diversify into manufacturing mobile phones (造机 zàojī).

As in any fast-moving tech sector in China, the major brands are fiercely competitive. The EV sector is no different: NIO and its competitors are always looking for a new edge to compete against incumbents in their own industry and in other sectors.

Some observers are not convinced (in Chinese) that NIO’s move into mobile phones is going to work:

蔚来急于发展副业是必然，但“病急乱投医”并不可取

It is no surprise that NIO is keen to develop other business lines, but it must avoid doing so because it’s in a desperate situation.

Translation

Try anything when in a desperate situation, or Turn to any doctor to help when critically ill, can also be translated as Do something for the wrong reasons in this context.

It’s a Chinese proverb (谚语 yànyǔ), which can be traced back to the 18th-century classic novel Dream of the Red Chamber (红楼梦 hóng lóu mèng).

Try anything when in a desperate situation can mean making bad choices, or doing the wrong thing in a crisis.

NIO’s move into mobile phones is not a crisis, but perhaps the decision is being made for the wrong reasons, as internet users put it:

蔚来造手机，还不如先把车做好

NIO making mobile phones? Why not focus on making good cars first?

Andrew Methven

Andrew Methven is the author of the Slow Chinese 每周漫闻 newsletter, a resource to help learners of Chinese maintain and improve their language skills, and keep on top of the latest language trends in China. Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Huawei transitions from phones to clean energy

Houston Scott
Society & Culture

‘Blind Mountain’ morals — phrase of the week

Andrew Methven

Electric car brand NIO wants to make smartphones

Chang Che
Link U

Link-U Tech is pumping electricity from EVs back into the power grid

Houston Scott
man with tears against purple background with pink chinese characters

They don’t cry until they see the coffin — phrase of the week

Andrew Methven
pink hand holding engagement ring

Resisting Spring Festival pressures to get married — phrase of the week

Andrew Methven