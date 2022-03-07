03.07.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang

  • Alibaba’s Russia business is in dire straits following the West’s brutal sanctions. AliExpress, its global ecommerce platform, is the most-visited online marketplace and the most-downloaded shopping app in Russia.
  • Russian banks cut off from the global payment network are turning to China to soften the blow of Western sanctions. Sherbank, Russia’s largest bank by assets, is hoping to issue cars powered by China’s UnionPay.

China’s Foreign Minister voices support for Russia, warns U.S.

The Two Sessions, the annual gathering of top Communist Party and government officials, began in Beijing on Friday. Today, Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 gave a press briefing at which he reaffirmed China’s support for Russia, indirectly accused the U.S. of making “moves that pour oil on the flame and escalate tensions” in Ukraine, and warned Washington against forming a “Pacific NATO” and backing Taiwan.

