03.07.22 A.M. other links
- Yum China is closing its five remaining Chinese fast food outlets, which, some reports say, shows that the Chinese operator of KFC and other American brands has failed to learn to make Chinese food.
- A Tesla subsidiary in Guangzhou has added battery recycling and solar power services to its business scope.
- China intends to bring solid samples back from Mars by 2030 according to the chief designer of the country’s lunar exploration project.
What else you need to know
- Alibaba’s Russia business is in dire straits following the West’s brutal sanctions. AliExpress, its global ecommerce platform, is the most-visited online marketplace and the most-downloaded shopping app in Russia.
- Russian banks cut off from the global payment network are turning to China to soften the blow of Western sanctions. Sherbank, Russia’s largest bank by assets, is hoping to issue cars powered by China’s UnionPay.
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
China’s Foreign Minister voices support for Russia, warns U.S.
The Two Sessions, the annual gathering of top Communist Party and government officials, began in Beijing on Friday. Today, Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 gave a press briefing at which he reaffirmed China’s support for Russia, indirectly accused the U.S. of making “moves that pour oil on the flame and escalate tensions” in Ukraine, and warned Washington against forming a “Pacific NATO” and backing Taiwan.