Alibaba’s stock blues
Last Friday, Alibaba’s stock hit its lowest point on the NYSE since 2017 and fell to its cheapest price ever on the HKSE. Down nearly 70% from its Hong Kong peak, Alibaba dipped 5.7% on Friday, most likely due its sizable exposure to Russia amid ongoing economic sanctions. On the New York market, shares dipped below the $100 mark after falling 58% on the year.
- Facing regulatory hurdles, heightened competition, and declining revenue growth, investors have largely soured on Alibaba’s stock. The nose dive began with the suspension of Alibaba’s fintech subsidiary, Ant Group, followed by the regulatory assault that has roiled China’s markets.
- Intense competition has shrunk Alibaba’s ecommerce market share from 78% in 2015 down to 51% last year. Pinduoduo has surpassed Alibaba in active users and has adopted game-like elements into its shopping platform. Tencent-backed JD.com has raised billions in recent IPOs and incorporates online stores into WeChat.
- Alibaba’s 2021 fourth quarter revenue growth increased 10% from the year prior. This is the company’s lowest quarterly growth year-on-year.
The context: Although these factors have damaged Alibaba’s share price, the old adage “buy low sell high” is starting to appeal to some investors.
- Daniel O’Keefe, managing director at Artisan Partners, a global investment firm, recently remarked that Alibaba is one of the cheapest stocks he has ever seen for a “business of that quality and financial strength.”
- Famed American billionaire, Charlie Munger, recently doubled his stake in Alibaba bringing his total hold to 602k shares with a market value of $80 million.
The takeaway: For its stock price to rebound, forecasters predict ambiguous regulatory costs must loosen and investors need to witness internal structural changes in the company. Alibaba has recently shifted its company strategy from expanding platform usership to incentivizing its current user base to spend more. Alibaba’s stock price appears to be a bargain right now — only time will tell whether the bulls or bears are correct.