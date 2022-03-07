Editor’s Note for Monday, March 7, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: China hosts its annual "Two Sessions" meeting.
My thoughts today:
The Two Sessions, the annual gathering of top Communist Party and government officials, began in Beijing last week Friday.
Today, Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 gave a press briefing at which he reaffirmed China’s support for Russia, indirectly accused the U.S. of making “moves that pour oil on the flame and escalate tensions” in Ukraine, and warned Washington against forming a “Pacific NATO” and backing Taiwan.
That is all rather noteworthy. As is Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng’s 李克强 announcement of a 5.5% GDP growth target for this year.
A lot happened today: read on for details.
Our word of the day is food security 粮食安全 (liángshí ānquán, literally grain security).