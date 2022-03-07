Links for Monday, March 7, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM CHINAEDGE:
- Yum China is closing its five remaining Chinese fast-food outlets, which, some reports say, shows that the Chinese operator of KFC and other American brands has failed to learn to make Chinese food.
- A Tesla subsidiary in Guangzhou has added battery recycling and solar power services to its business scope.
- China intends to bring solid samples back from Mars by 2030 according to the chief designer of the country’s lunar exploration project.
- Alibaba’s Russia business is in dire straits following the West’s brutal sanctions. AliExpress, its global ecommerce platform, is the most-visited online marketplace and the most-downloaded shopping app in Russia.
Additional business and technology links:
China’s tech players eye Russia differently
Chinese tech firms weigh opportunities in Russia after western pullout / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese tech giants, however, have stayed silent and show no signs of joining the exit. Many have built strong ties in Russia over recent decades, capturing more than 40% of the market for some tech products. They often take their cue from Beijing, which has declared its opposition to U.S. sanctions.”
Hong Kong Index dips to new low
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng hits five-year low / WSJ (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 3.9% Monday to close at its lowest since July 2016, as an international selloff fueled by the war in Ukraine put fresh pressure on a market already suffering from Beijing’s corporate crackdowns and tough local pandemic policies.”
Hong Kong no longer safe for banks
Bankers are abandoning Hong Kong as Beijing and COVID remake the city / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A net 71,000 people from all walks of life left Hong Kong in February – a portent, many here worry, of worse to come.”
CCP shuns Evergrande billionaire
Evergrande billionaire snubbed by China’s Communist Party elite / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Evergrande Group’s billionaire founder, Hui Ka Yan (许家印 Xǔ Jiāyìn), was denied access to a key political meeting this week, the latest sign that he is losing favor with the Communist Party as his property empire heads toward a government-driven restructuring.
Tech backlash leads to reassurances for venture capitalists
China reassures role of venture capitalists after tech crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
New China executive at Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany picks Jaeger-LeCoultre executive to lead China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tiffany & Co. is naming a former Jaeger-LeCoultre executive to lead its business in China as the jeweler reshuffles top management following LVMH’s takeover, according to people familiar with the change.”
News on Chinese startup Pony.ai
Robotaxi startup Pony.ai now valued at $8.5B / TechCrunch
Chinese self-driving startup Pony.ai is now worth $8.5 billion / TechNode
“Chinese self-driving startup Pony.ai has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its ongoing Series D, which currently gives the company a valuation of $8.5 billion, a jump of over 65% from the previous round, according to an announcement released Monday.”
We all hate forced downloads
Chinese regulator urges tech companies to stop forcing users to download apps / TechNode
“China’s IT regulator urged tech companies to stop forcing users visiting web versions of their services to download apps in a Thursday meeting.”
Huawei expands 5G to Turkey
Huawei to help develop 5G network in Turkey / TechNode
“Huawei has signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish telecommunications provider Türk Telekom to develop a 5G network in Turkey.”
Slight increase of Chinese smartphone sales
Chinese smartphone sales hit 30.9 million in January / TechNode
Chinese smartphones’ sales hit 30.9 million in January, an increase of 0.4% year-on-year and 38.6% month-on-month, according to tech consultancy firm CINNO Research. OPPO was the top seller with 5.4 million, followed by Vivo and Honor both with 5.2 million sales. Apple and Xiaomi took fourth and fifth place, with 5.1 million and 4.4 million smartphone units each.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
The worst wheat crop in history
China agriculture minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history / Reuters
“Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country’s annual parliament meeting, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Táng Rénjiàn 唐仁健 said that rare heavy rainfall last year delayed the planting of about one-third of the normal wheat acreage.”
Deadly coal mine collapse
14 workers confirmed dead in China coal mine collapse / AP
“Fourteen workers who were trapped when a coal mine in southwest China collapsed 10 days ago had died, media reported Sunday.”
Hong Kong under COVID
Hong Kong’s elderly vaccine refuseniks unmoved by soaring COVID deaths / FT (paywall)
Hong Kong retail chains ration staples to curb COVID panic buying / Reuters
“Security” is China’s guiding principle on energy
These charts show how China is going slow on climate action / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s new policies that prioritize economic growth and energy security “won’t get in the way” of long-term climate goals, but they “[fall] short of the immediate action scientists increasingly believe is necessary to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.”
HPV’s gender problem in China
The limits of HPV awareness / Sixth Tone
“Scientists say the human papillomavirus can pose a deadly risk to both men and women. So why does the pressure of preventing it rest almost solely on the shoulders of the latter?”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China to “mediate” war in Ukraine, praises “rock-solid” ties with Russia
China to provide Ukraine humanitarian aid, praises Russia ties / Reuters
“China’s Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine ‘as soon as possible,’ Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 said on Monday, as he praised his country’s friendship with Russia as ‘rock solid.’”
China calls Russia its chief ‘strategic partner’ despite war / AP
Ukraine says China is ready to act as a peacemaker / FT (paywall)
China willing to mediate in Ukraine crisis, foreign minister says / Caixin (paywall)
‘No wavering’: After turning to Putin, Xi faces hard wartime choices for China / NYT (paywall)
‘Actions speak louder than words’: U.S. tells China to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine / SCMP (paywall)
“In Vilnius on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken equated China’s support for Russia with its alleged economic coercion of Lithuania after a row over Taiwan.”
Russia’s Ukraine narrative is gaining traction in China
How China embraces Russian propaganda and its version of the war / NYT (paywall)
“In much of the world, Russia is losing the information war over Ukraine. In China, though, it’s winning big.”
Chinese nationals flee Ukraine
Most Chinese nationals have now left Ukraine, remainder urged to go ‘as soon as possible’ / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
Another woman is found locked up in a different province
Authorities launch probe into ‘caged woman’ case in Shaanxi / Sixth Tone
Police in the city of Yulin announced on Tuesday they had launched a probe into another domestic abuse case, after a now-deleted viral article on WeChat alleged that a man in the city was keeping a woman locked inside a cage.
Police in China’s Shaanxi detain man amid investigation into caged woman / Radio Free Asia
China accuses U.S. over “Pacific NATO”
China warns U.S. against forming Pacific NATO and backing Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China warned the U.S. against trying to build what it called a Pacific version of NATO, while declaring that security disputes over Taiwan and Ukraine were ‘not comparable at all.’”
China says Moscow relations solid, accuses U.S. of building ‘Pacific NATO’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China lashes Washington over Quad, North Korea / AP
China does not want Taiwan conflated with Ukraine
China says ‘double standard’ to conflate Taiwan, Ukraine issues / Reuters
“It is a ‘naked double standard’ to seek to conflate the issues of Taiwan and Ukraine as the island has always been part of China and is entirely a domestic matter, China’s foreign minister said on Monday, drawing an angry riposte from Taipei.”
China says it seeks to ‘resolve’ Taiwan question, amid comparisons to Ukraine / Washington Post (paywall)
Chinese foreign minister says Taiwan and Ukraine situations are fundamentally different / SCMP (paywall)
Top China diplomat set to lay out stances on Ukraine, Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
Taiwan sends more aid to Ukraine
Taiwan to send donations to help displaced Ukrainians / SCMP (paywall)
“Despite the lack of formal relations with Ukraine, which recognizes Beijing diplomatically, Taiwan said on Monday it would offer more relief aid to Ukraine after sending 27 tonnes of medical supplies to the country last week.”
Rising international relevance of Weibo
“The first Weibo world war”: Is Weibo an international social media platform now? / What’s on Weibo
“Over the past years, Weibo’s international significance has risen when it comes to celebrities and pop culture. With the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, Weibo’s role as an increasingly international social media platform has become all the more clear.”
How Weibo became a diplomatic battlefield / Sixth Tone
“Diplomats and lobbying groups from around the world are increasingly active — and combative — on the platform.”
Beijing secures energy requirements
China moves to assure energy supply amid Ukraine crisis / Reuters
More on Russian banks relying on China
Russian banks turn to China to sidestep cutoff from payments systems / WSJ (paywall)
“The move by some Russian banks to use China’s state-owned UnionPay system could signal a shift toward greater cooperation between the two countries to help Moscow find alternative ways to connect to the global financial system.”
Russian banks consider China UnionPay cards after sanctions / AP
Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard cut business / Bloomberg (paywall)
China spends on defense
China defense budget rises 7.1%, fastest pace in three years / Bloomberg (paywall)
Delayed U.S. envoy finally arrives in China
New U.S. ambassador to China arrives to fill role left vacant for over a year / Caixin (paywall)
The new U.S. ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, has arrived in Beijing, filling a post left vacant for more than a year amid ongoing tensions between the United States and China.
New U.S. ambassador arrives in Beijing amid tense relations / AP
China wants better ties with India amid border tensions
China and India should not “drain each others’ energies”, says Chinese foreign minister / Reuters
“China and India should help each other accomplish goals, instead of ‘draining each others’ energies’, Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 said on Monday.”
Military drills in the South China Sea
China announces South China Sea drills close to Vietnam coast / Reuters
“China is carrying out more than a week of military drills in the South China Sea in an area between its southern province of Hainan and Vietnam, the government announced, warning shipping to stay away.”
Politics at the Paralympics
Paralympics President rebukes Russia at opening ceremony / NYT (paywall)
“Andrew Parsons denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a notable act given the International Olympic Committee’s ban on protests and political messages.”
Paralympic body asks China why it censored anti-war speech / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban controversy / Al Jazeera
IPC apologizes for error in president’s speech at Beijing Games / Bloomberg (paywall)
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) apologized after IPC president Andrew Parsons referred to General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 as president of the Republic of China in his speech, the name for Taiwan, instead of the People’s Republic of China.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Identity politics, post-Olympics
For Chinese abroad, a Winter Olympics-sized hangover / Sixth Tone
“The Games highlighted how even star athletes of Chinese descent like Eileen Gu and Nathan Chen must walk a tightrope to be accepted. What does that mean for everyone else?”
Explicit content on the dark web
Sex, lies, deepfakes: The secret chatrooms ruining women’s lives / Sixth Tone
“Despite crackdowns, explicit chat rooms that incite image-based abuse and revenge porn still flourish in dark pockets of the web.”