Rec Links for Monday, March 7, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
Beijing is trying “to straddle…an unstraddleable divide” in Ukraine, wedged between its strategic partnership with Russia, its principles of non-interference and state sovereignty, and its relations with Western nations, according to the Carnegie Endowment’s Paul Haenle, among other expert contributors to a ChinaFile conversation. Recent signals that Beijing will back Russia suggest a risky bet that its partnership with Moscow will outweigh the fallout.
- “The fact that China clearly supports Russia would not preclude them taking a mediation role. Beijing typically does this precisely when it’s sympathetic to one side but thinks they’ve gone too far,” the scholar Andrew Small writes on Twitter.
Russian banks cut off from the global payment network are turning to China to soften the blow of Western sanctions. Sherbank, Russia’s largest bank by assets, is hoping to issue cards powered by China’s UnionPay.
Washington is split over investment controls in Chinese tech, Politico reports, as officials debate whether new rules would either prevent U.S. banks from funding technology later used by the Chinese military, or put American firms at a competitive disadvantage by blocking access to the world’s second-largest economy.
China reported the highest daily COVID tally since the start of the pandemic, with a total of 526 cases on Sunday scattered across the country. Experts have suggested “a new stage of COVID-19 control” as the Omicron surge challenges the nation’s strict COVID-zero policy.
- Shanghai, which had a total of 48 local cases, launched mass testing in residential neighborhoods with reported infections.
“Take autocrats literally and seriously when they tell us what they intend to do,” writes the Wall Street Journal editorial board. Vladimir Putin warned of his attack on Ukraine as early as 2007, and even wrote about Russia’s sovereignty claim on the region in an essay last summer, yet the West was quick to dismiss his words as a fever dream.
- “In Beijing, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 speaks of Taiwan in much the same way Mr. Putin does Ukraine… Beijing’s strong-arm repression of Hong Kong demonstrates the Xi regime is ready to trample treaties and violate its economic self-interest in pursuit of a nationalist agenda that fulfills Mr. Xi’s ambition. China’s concentration camps in Xinjiang reveal a regime immune to global embarrassment. How convincing is the argument that Mr. Xi would never be so foolish as to invade Taiwan?”