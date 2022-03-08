03.08.22 A.M. other links
- Popular Sichuan-based hotpot chain, Haidilao 海底捞, has opened a delivery service that offers semi-cooked products for consumers to finish at home.
- Reports show Douyin, China’s TikTok equivalent, added a “warning function” to stop harassment and allow users to report malicious or illegal content.
- China’s Geely Automobile Group is making leadership changes after former chairman Lǐ Shūfú 李书福 recently withdrew from his position.
What else you need to know
- TikTok is suspending live streaming in Russia over newly passed laws which specifically silence public disapproval of the Ukraine invasion.
- Rumors are circulating that China Meheco Corp., a state-owned pharma manufacturer, is in talks with Pfizer to commercialize Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment, in China.
The BIGGER Picture
Cautious diplomacy is now implausible diplomacy, yet China presses on
China continues to tiptoe an impossible diplomatic line by simultaneously offering support to both Ukraine and Russia. On Monday, China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅, promised humanitarian aid to Ukraine from China’s Red Cross, and further offered Chinese assistance to provide “necessary mediation.” Meanwhile he asked Western nations to understand and respect Russia’s “legitimate security concerns” and censored all mention of the war from Winter Paralympics coverage.