International Women’s Day 2022: Banners and posters make a statement on Chinese college campuses
Open feminist activism is not allowed in China even though the country began celebrating International Women’s Day in 1950. But this year, college students still found ways to celebrate the holiday with attitude.
International Women’s Day (IWD or guójìfùnǚjié 国际妇女节) has been observed on March 8 across the world for more than a century, including in China. The Communist Party began celebrating the holiday after it took over the country in 1949: From 1950, women could take a half day off from work for what is sometimes called “3-8 Women’s Festival” sānbāfùnǚjié 三八妇女节.
This year’s theme, as announced by the United Nations, is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” On social media, people are encouraged to use #BreakTheBias, the official hashtag associated with the 2022 IWD theme, to show support and encourage others to help forge women’s equality.
In some parts of the world, activism inspired by the occasion has extended beyond social media posts. In Pakistan, despite efforts by authorities to bar demonstrations, thousands of women rallied today to protest against social injustices and discrimination. In Turkey, a series of feminist marches took place ahead of today in major cities, where particiants came out in force to speak out against femicide and urge officials to rejoin a Europe-wide convention protecting women from violence.
In China, there were no mass protests or rallies. But messages of female empowerment and gender equality sprung up at scores of college campuses, where young female students proudly voiced their embrace of feminist principles and support for women’s rights through poignant posters and sharp banners. Throughout the day, Weibo user Jiāncháyuàn er @煎茶媛er asked followers to share IWD-themed posters and banners they spotted at Chinese universities. Here are some of the most powerful ones: