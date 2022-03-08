Links for Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS:
- Popular Sichuan-based hotpot chain Haidilao 海底捞 has opened a delivery service that offers semi-cooked products for consumers to finish at home.
- Reports show Douyin, China’s TikTok equivalent, added a “warning function” to stop harassment and allow users to report malicious or illegal content.
- China’s Geely Automobile Group is making leadership changes after former chairman Lǐ Shūfú 李书福 recently withdrew from his position.
- TikTok is suspending livestreaming in Russia over newly passed laws that specifically silence public disapproval of the Ukraine invasion.
Additional business and technology links:
Report on Chinese hackers breaking through six U.S. state government systems
Cyber firm: At least 6 U.S. state governments hacked by China / AP
American businesses staying in China despite host of issues
Companies stay in China despite political risks and travel limits. / NYT (paywall)
“Worries about pandemic restrictions and trade relations are growing, but most American companies say that they have no plans to relocate operations to other countries, a new survey shows.”
U.S. businesses in China gloomier due to bilateral tensions, COVID curbs – survey / Reuters
American businesses in China say U.S.-China relations are back to Trump era tensions / CNBC
Foreign companies in China are less optimistic about investing there / WSJ (paywall)
China-Russia future economic relations
China considers buying stakes in Russian energy, commodity firms / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Beijing is in talks with its state-owned firms, including China National Petroleum, China Petrochemical, Aluminum Corp. of China and China Minmetals., on any opportunities for potential investments in Russian companies or assets.”
Russia can’t fly without the West—but may eventually propel China / WSJ (paywall)
Sanctions on Russia sound alarm for Chinese banks / Caixin (paywall)
How the Ukraine war could boost China’s global finance ambitions / FT (paywall)
China’s amateur investors are betting big time on a boost to Russian trade / CNN
Chinese trade with Russia jumps 38% in January-February / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Souring on Chinese bonds
China sees record bond-market retreat by foreign investors / Bloomberg (paywall)
Fiscal stimulus coming
PBOC to hand over 1 trillion yuan in profit for fiscal boost / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s central bank will hand over more than $158 billion in profits to the finance ministry, a move that will help the government boost fiscal spending to stimulate the economy this year.”
EVs buoy China’s auto sales
China’s February auto sales get boost from new-energy vehicles / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s passenger vehicle sales rose 4.7% in February from a year earlier to 1.27 million units, helped by particularly strong growth from new-energy vehicles.”
China led world with 500,000 electric car exports in 2021 / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Hong Kong’s flagship airline is hemorrhaging
Cathay loses millions as anxious staff fear China takeover / Bloomberg (paywall)
Pandemic restrictions in Hong Kong have decimated Cathay Pacific. The airline, which is due to report annual results on Wednesday, “is flying at about 2% of 2019 capacity and is bleeding as much as $192 million a month.”
Adidas fires China chief after boycott for company statements on Uyghurs
Adidas ousts China chief as sales suffer after consumer boycott over Xinjiang / FT (paywall)
“Adidas has shaken up the top management at its China business after the sportswear giant lost market share to upstart domestic brands following a consumer boycott over its stance on Xinjiang cotton.”
Luckin Coffee survives again!
Luckin escapes liquidation after striking debt restructuring deal / Caixin (paywall)
“Luckin Coffee said on Monday that a petition to wind up the disgraced chain had been dismissed, after it reached a deal with creditors to restructure $460 million in debt.”
China’s wind giants squeezed under competition
Wind giants are facing more competition in the biggest market / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The market share of the top three turbine makers in China fell for the second year in a row and is now down to 48% from 62% in 2019, Bloomberg analysts said in a report published Tuesday.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China develops another nuclear reactor in Pakistan
China’s 4th homegrown reactor goes online in Pakistan / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Karachi unit, an advanced nuclear reactor developed with Hualong One technology, has started up in Pakistan, making it the second unit of its kind in operation in the country and fourth overall.
A rocket powered by explosive sound
Chinese scientists say they have developed new type of rocket engine driven by explosive shock waves / SCMP (paywall)
A new type of rocket engine, developed by engineers at Tsinghua University, is driven by explosive shock waves spinning like a tornado faster than the speed of sound.
Were Chinese geese the first domesticated birds?
Goose in China may be earliest domesticated bird globally: study / Sixth Tone
“A new finding suggests that goose domestication dates back 7,000 years ago, making them the oldest domesticated poultry species,” according to a new report by academic journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China objects to Russia sanctions, urges “maximum restraint” in Ukraine
China’s Xi supports efforts for diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict – Germany / Reuters
China’s Xi calls for ‘maximum restraint’ in Ukraine / Reuters
Xi objects to Russia sanctions in summit with France and Germany / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s fears and weaknesses, after the Ukraine invasion
China’s Russia problem / NYT (paywall)
The case against China echoing Putin’s chaos / Bloomberg (paywall)
“If anything, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shown the risks of trying to settle old scores militarily, whether on Taiwan or the Korean Peninsula.”
Ukraine war serves as wake-up call for Taiwan over China threat / FT (paywall)
How the war in Ukraine is upending Chinese foreign policy around the world / China-Africa Project (paywall)
China’s fears of an Indo-Pacific NATO are more myth than reality / Bloomberg (paywall)
China and Russia’s digital disinformation ties
The digital Iron Curtain: How Russia’s internet could soon start to look a lot like China’s / CNN
Russia’s decision on Friday to block Facebook, citing the social network’s moves in recent days to restrict on state-backed media outlets, could be a “symbolic move to indicate that President Vladimir Putin’s government is prepared to go after big global names if they don’t toe the party line,” similar to China’s internet model.
How Russia and China learn from each other on disinformation / Council on Foreign Relations
War in Ukraine is stoking fears on grain
Ukraine conflict triggers China’s food insecurities / WSJ (paywall)
Calls to ban “fake news” for polarizing Chinese public opinion
Chinese government adviser calls for law to ban ‘fake news’ / Guardian
Jiǎ Qìngguó 贾庆国, a high-ranking official, called for new laws to ban “fabricating and disseminating fake information online” and blamed the rampant disinformation on the internet for polarizing Chinese public opinion and fueling tensions between China and foreign countries.
The chained women and China’s gender imbalance
China’s chained woman exposes horror of Beijing’s one-child policy / FT (paywall)
China’s one-child policy helped create a societal preference for boys and a gender imbalance that is “particularly acute in rural areas such as Feng County.” Last year, there were 108 men for every 100 women in the countryside, according to government statistics.
China’s chief justice calls for death penalty for ‘cruel treatment’ of women, children and the elderly / SCMP (paywall)
China’s chief justice, Zhōu Qiáng 周强, called on Tuesday for the death penalty for serious offenses involving “cruel treatment” of women, children, and the elderly, amid public fury over recently exposed domestic abuse and human trafficking cases.
Vietnam says China drills “violate” rules in disputed sea
Vietnam says China’s sea drills violate its economic zone / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The exercises are taking place between Hainan Province and Vietnam from March 4 to March 15.”
Will election rhetoric further fray Australia’s ties to China?
Australia’s tough-on-China election stirs fears of racism, tensions / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“As Australia heads for a general election due by May, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been positioning himself and his conservative Liberal-National coalition as the tough-on-China camp, while portraying Labor rivals as Beijing’s preferred candidates,” and some fear the amplified rhetoric will worsen Australia’s already-souring relationship with China.
Will China deliver on its 1 billion vaccine pledge to Africa?
Is China’s one-billion vaccine goal realistic? / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 recommitted China to deliver 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa at a Two Sessions press conference on Monday. However, China has only delivered 122 million doses to the continent so far, leaving 878 million still left over, according to estimates from Bridge Consulting, the Beijing-based firm tracking Chinese vaccine deliveries.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China’s biggest stories on women this past year
Chinese women continue to make history — and face harassment / Sixth Tone
“On International Women’s Day, Sixth Tone takes a look at key policy changes and social movements involving women from the past 12 months.”
Hong Kong pro-democracy film sells out in Vancouver
Audiences sing, sob and chant as Hong Kong ‘Revolution’ film is a sold-out success in protest stronghold Vancouver / SCMP (paywall)
The hottest celebrity gossip this week
Barbie Hsu marrying her old flame lights up social media in China – the Taiwanese actress and Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei only just got divorced / SCMP (paywall)
News that Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛 Xú Xīyuán) has married Korean singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup has set Chinese social media ablaze, following her recent divorce from Chinese businessman Wāng Xiǎofēi 汪小菲.