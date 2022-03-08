NIO does a loophole listing in Hong Kong

Only eleven days after notifying the NYSE, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO is scheduled to start trading this Thursday in Hong Kong. NIO’s maneuver, a quick-and-painless process of double listing without issuing new shares, is a loophole dubbed “listing by introduction.”

  • This ploy is growing increasingly common for Chinese companies listed solely in the U.S. It provides firms with a safety net amid heightened regulatory scrutiny from Beijing.
  • Heightened tensions, arbitrary crackdowns, and legal investigations have all contributed to a growing disentanglement between the U.S. stock market and Chinese firms.
  • Didi, the Chinese Uber, abruptly delisted from the NYSE last December to comply with Beijing’s new data regime, among other reasons. In addition, Trump-era investment restrictions against “military-linked” tech firms led three major Chinese telecom giants — China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom — to delist in May.

The context: Listing by introduction requires no new market arrangements. Pre-existing shares of a company are moved from one stock market to the Hong Kong Exchange. Since no new shares or capital are issued, the process is much faster than the months-long process for ordinary IPOs.

  • 17 Chinese companies primarily based on the NYSE have secured a listing on HKSE since late 2019. Meanwhile, an additional $42.2 billion has been raised in aggregate.
  • NIO has high expectations riding on its Hong Kong listing. A company spokesman stated Hong Kong will expose the company to a “wide range of private and institutional investors,” as well as “gain access to Hong Kong’s capital markets.”
  • NIO is also mulling a third listing in Singapore.

Key question: NIO’s actions to hedge geopolitical risk are indicative of a wider trend among U.S.-listed Chinese companies. Stock market insurance from multiple exchange listings is perceived as an effective deterrent against increasingly unpredictable U.S.-China relations. Should investors consider these maneuvers an investment opportunity or a sign of troubled times?

