Rec Links for Tuesday, March 8, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
Cautious diplomacy is now implausible diplomacy, yet China presses on. China continues to tiptoe an impossible diplomatic line by simultaneously offering support to both Ukraine and Russia. On Monday, China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 promised humanitarian aid to Ukraine from China’s Red Cross, and further offered Chinese assistance to provide “necessary mediation.” Meanwhile, he asked Western nations to understand and respect Russia’s “legitimate security concerns” and censored all mention of the war from Winter Paralympics coverage.
Hong Kong now has the world’s highest COVID death rate as of yesterday, with a seven-day rolling average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths at 29.18 per 1 million people, more than six times that of the U.S.’s 4.11 per 1 million people, per a global chart run by Oxford-based project Our World in Data.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet plans to visit China in May, with a stop in Xinjiang, after she told the Human Rights Council that the Chinese government had granted approval. The breakthrough visit comes after a series of delays to enter the nation and mounting pressure from rights groups to publish a report into alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
- China “welcomes” the visit, though freedom of expression is protected in China but “can never be a pretext to make anyone above the law,” said Chén Xù 陈旭, China’s ambassador to the UN, after Bachelet raised concern about the treatment of critics in the nation.
Rumors are circulating that China Meheco Corp., a state-owned pharma manufacturer, is in talks with Pfizer to commercialize Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment, in China. The firm’s stock shot up 50% this past week, “but the discussions are still at an early stage,” the state-owned pharmaceutical company said on Monday. It did not mention Pfizer by name, per Bloomberg.
Earlier on SupChina: China clears Pfizer’s COVID pill.
Five databases tracking Chinese overseas development funding are available through the Global China Initiative (GCI) at the Boston University Global Development Policy (GDP) Center, to “provide transparent data to aid the public…in analyzing and holding accountable Chinese overseas loan commitments and investments,” writes Oyintarelado (Tarela) Moses, the database manager for the initiative.