03.09.22 A.M. other links

- 2021 was a good year for Chinese liquor producer Wuliangye, China’s second most famous brand of traditional spirits after Moutai. Sichuan-based Wuliangye announced that its 2021 revenues were about 66.2 billion yuan ($10.48 billion), a year-on-year increase of about 15%, and net profit was about 23.35 billion yuan ($3.7 billion), a year-on-year increase of about 17%.
- Ecommerce giant JD.com opens carbon neutral hub: JD’s Xi’an operation — which uses and stores solar power, and offsets emissions through other means — has become “the first zero carbon logistics park in China” according to two different government certifications.
- A relatively new Xi Jinping slogan, “common prosperity,” is almost completely missing in official government documents for 2022, suggesting a lack of clarity in Beijing over how the slogan should be implemented.
- China is considering buying stakes in Russian energy firms after yesterday’s U.S. prohibition on Russian oil triggered a drop in demand. Beijing is talking with state-owned firms to invest in Russian energy.
Xi makes soothing noises about Ukraine with French and German leaders
Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 had a “virtual summit” with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz yesterday about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said that the “Chinese side is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent” without casting blame on any side or offering any concrete solutions.