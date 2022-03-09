Editor’s Note for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: War information and disinformation in Ukraine.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

Truth is the first casualty in war, goes the old adage, attributed variously to Hiram Johnson (governor of California from 1911 to 1917), Greek playwright Aeschylus (approx. 525-456 BCE), Sun Tzu (孫子 sūnzǐ), author of The Art of War, and several others.

In the age of TikTok, we see war — and misinformation about it — playing out in real time on our screens. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being documented — and also lied about — by people and organizations with all kinds of motivations on every digital platform available.

But the internet does offer us a way to look at war unmediated by censors and propagandists. Here are two Chinese people in Odessa, Ukraine documenting their experiences in wartime on YouTube, and telling their critics in China to look at the ordinary people — who are not “terrorists” or “Nazis” as described by Russian state media and echoed by Chinese state media and nationalists.

And here is their most recent video, done together, at a market in Odessa.

SupChina is hiring an event director for our conferences and other live and virtual gatherings. If you or anyone you know is interested, please apply.

Our word of the day is 战火 zhàn huǒ, which means conflagration or war, which so far is the strongest language Chinese officials and PRC media have been willing to use about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China tries to ‘square a circle’ in Ukraine

Kaiser Kuo
Business & Technology

‘It’s going to be a wash’: The Pyrrhic victory of Russian sanctions

Chang Che

Women at work in China in 2022

Nadya Yeh

Stability takes the spotlight at China’s ‘Two Sessions’

Nadya Yeh

China censors anti-war comments during Paralympics opening ceremony

Gerry Harker
editor's note for Access newsletter

China’s exposure to the Russia sanctions — Editor’s Note for Friday, March 4, 2022

Jeremy Goldkorn