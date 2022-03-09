Links for Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM CHINAEDGE:
- China’s second-most-famous spirit brand Wuliangye had a great year in 2021. The company announced that its 2021 revenues were about 66.2 billion yuan ($10.48 billion), a year-on-year increase of about 15%, and the net profit was about 23.35 billion yuan ($3.7 billion), a year-on-year increase of about 17%.
- A relatively new Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 slogan, “common prosperity,” is almost completely missing in official government documents for 2022, suggesting a lack of clarity in Beijing over how the slogan should be implemented.
- China is considering buying stakes in Russian energy firms after yesterday’s U.S. prohibition on Russian oil triggered a drop in demand. Beijing is talking with state-owned firms to invest in Russian energy.
Additional business and technology links:
Bleak future in West for Chinese companies aiding Russia
Chinese companies that aid Russia could face U.S. repercussions, commerce secretary warns. / NYT (paywall)
“Gina Raimondo, the commerce secretary, said the U.S. could take ‘devastating’ action against Chinese companies that defy Russian sanctions.”
Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from U.S. equipment -commerce secretary / Reuters
Krugman op-ed on China’s limitations
Why China can’t bail out Putin’s economy / NYT (paywall)
Paul Krugman writes: “China…can’t insulate Russia from the consequences of the Ukraine invasion.”
Battered Chinese smartphone exports to Russia
Chinese smartphone shipments to Russia plunge as rouble collapses / FT (paywall)
Report on China’s Two Sessions conference
China’s Two Sessions 2022: More 5G, rural e-commerce, semiconductors, and other tech priorities / TechNode
Nickel and other metals face heavy losses
Chinese nickel giant Tsingshan faces $8 billion trading loss as Ukraine war upends market / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese nickel titan Tsingshan Holding Group faces billions of dollars in trading losses, people familiar with the company said, after Russia’s war in Ukraine set off an unprecedented rise in the price of a key metal used in stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries.”
Chinese metals tycoon faces steep losses on nickel price surge / FT (paywall)
The Chinese stainless steel giant facing billions in losses after nickel bets sour / Caixin (paywall)
Some win, some lose in China’s credit ease
The winners and losers of China’s credit easing / Caixin (paywall)
More on Russian decisions facing Chinese companies
Chinese companies confronted with quandary over Russia operations / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s sports suffer after Ukraine
Political balancing act leaves China’s sports industry wobbling / Foreign Policy (paywall)
Mark Dreyer, a contributor to SupChina, writes: “The invasion of Ukraine worsens post-Olympic troubles.”
China’s central bank passes stimulus, but who benefits?
China’s government gets 1 trillion yuan boost from central bank / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s central bank stepped up its financial support for the economy, saying it will transfer more than $158 billion in profits to the government to help finance fiscal spending.”
More on Chinese investor moves
China investors learning how to profit from Xi’s new capitalism / Bloomberg (paywall)
For China bulls like Jim Breyer, Russia ties present “geopolitical challenges and questions” / TechCrunch
Latest on financial crackdowns
China intensifies bribery crackdown by targeting the people who pay / Caixin (paywall)
Top authorities have ramped up crackdowns on both those taking and offering bribes, newly released work reports show, as opposed to largely targeting people who accept bribes.
Chinese hackers infiltrate six U.S. state government networks
China-backed APT41 compromised ‘at least’ six U.S. state governments / TechCrunch
“The prolific China APT41 hacking group, known for carrying out espionage in parallel with financially motivated operations, has compromised multiple U.S. state government networks, according to cybersecurity giant Mandiant.”
Hong Kong IPOs
China Lithium tech to file for $1.5 billion Hong Kong IPO, sources say / Bloomberg (paywall)
Cross-border ecommerce firm Zibuyu files for Hong Kong IPO / TechNode
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Will Europe pivot to Chinese renewables?
China clean energy giants poised to help EU ditch Russian fuel / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Europe’s wartime plan for a faster transition to clean energy as it seeks to replace Russian fossil fuels will provide a boost to the order books of China renewable manufacturers.”
Perilous coal mines
China’s coal mine safety problem is back at the worst time / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A spate of deadly coal mining accidents to start the year is raising the specter of output-dampening safety checks in China just as global supply is tightening.”
Beijing builds a bridge to Hong Kong amid COVID woes
China builds new bridge to Hong Kong to rush in workers as COVID cases surge / Guardian
“A temporary bridge linking Shenzhen and Hong Kong has been erected to help workers and materials from the mainland to enter the city as work began on a Covid-19 makeshift hospital to relieve pressure on the city’s overwhelmed medical system.”
Hong Kong’s leader goes quiet as city’s COVID crisis deepens / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong needs mainland’s help in fighting severe COVID cases, city’s leader says / Caixin (paywall)
How Hong Kong became China’s biggest COVID-19 problem / Time
Hong Kong’s mental health is plummeting under COVID curbs
Hong Kong’s zero-COVID fight takes mental toll on society, experts say / Reuters
“The mental wear and tear for many of the city’s 7.4 million residents often comes not from getting the virus but from the policy and messaging from authorities, prompting panic and anxiety, health experts said.”
How COVID-19 quarantine isolation in Hong Kong is hurting mental health amid reports of suicide attempts at Penny’s Bay; Experts offer tips on managing feelings / SCMP (paywall)
Pictures from China’s Moon rover
China’s Yutu 2 rover beams back stunning image after 3 years on moon’s far side / Space
China’s Yutu 2 rover has sent photos of its three years of travel across the harsh environment of the Moon’s far side.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China blasts Norway state fund for pulling stake over “serious human rights violations”
China hits out at Norway state fund over Xinjiang forced-labor fears / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“China on Wednesday blasted a decision by Norway’s sovereign wealth fund to sell off its stake in a Chinese company due to rights concerns, warning the move may cause ‘unnecessary losses’ for Oslo.”
Rights groups raise concern over UN chief’s China visit
Human rights groups worry UN is bowing to Beijing over Xinjiang / WSJ (paywall)
UN human rights chief to visit China / NYT (paywall)
China’s information and misinformation strategies about Ukraine
China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’ / Reuters
“Moves by U.S.-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a ‘breaking point,’ Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said on Wednesday.”
China’s state news agency says U.S. fed lies to media about Beijing’s knowledge of Russia’s plans to attack Ukraine / SCMP (paywall)
Xinhua, China’s state news agency, has published an editorial accusing the U.S. government of feeding “slanderous news” to the media and the New York Times’s “downright lie” that Beijing had direct knowledge of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine.
China pushes conspiracy theory about U.S. labs in Ukraine / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China accused the U.S. military of operating ‘dangerous’ biolabs in Ukraine, echoing a Russian conspiracy theory that Western officials warned could be part of an effort to justify President Vladimir Putin’s invasion after the fact.”
Biden bets on bosses to unify Congress on China bill
Biden enlists business executives to push bill countering China tech threat / WSJ (paywall)
“President Biden is enlisting top executives and governors of two auto-industry states to push Congress to resolve differences and pass legislation aimed at boosting U.S. competitiveness with China.”
China is “too busy” to escalate tensions, Taipei says
Taiwan says China is too busy with Party congress to raise tensions now / Reuters
“China is too busy with ensuring stability for a key Communist Party congress at the end of the year where [General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 will likely get a third term in office to suddenly escalate tensions with Taiwan, Taipei’s government said on Wednesday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese web fiction
Infinite scroll: The making of China’s web fiction epics / Sixth Tone
“Though uncomplicated, formulaic, and phenomenally successful, mobile web fiction in China is serious business.”
A play about the first Chinese woman in America
Review: ‘The Chinese Lady’ casts a long look at hate / NYT (paywall)
“Lloyd Suh’s play is a riff on the arrival of the real Afong Moy, possibly the first woman from China in the United States, and a lens on contemporary racism.”
Touring China’s homegrown vineyards
Sideways in China’s southwest / Sixth Tone
“With international travel restricted, Chinese wine lovers are lapping up boutique tours of domestic winegrowing regions.”
An “inspiring” deaf doctorate student
Chinese deaf woman named one of China’s 10 most inspiring people of 2021 after acceptance at Tsinghua University / SCMP (paywall)
“A 29-year-old deaf woman has been named by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV one of the 10 most inspiring figures of 2021 after becoming a PhD student at the prestigious Tsinghua University in China.”