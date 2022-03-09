Real estate developer goes from hunk to junk

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Houston Scott
supchina-am

China’s debt-battered property development industry may take yet another serious hit, this time at a developer many believed was financially sound. Guangdong-based Logan Group Co. 龙光 is facing intense pressure to repay 5.3 billion yuan ($839 million) of domestic borrowings by the end of March.

  • Founded in 1996, Logan specializes in residential area developments. The firm has ranked among China’s top 100 property developers for a decade straight and consistently places among China’s top ten by profitability, per its company website.
  • Now, the firm has been downgraded by Moodys into junk status, falling two notches from B2 to Ba3. Moody VP Cedric Lai said Logan’s demotion reflects “refinancing risks” and is driven by its “weakening liquidity due to its tight access to funding.”
  • Logan has already repaid 1.1 billion of its 5.3 billion yuan total debt, but is now seeking additional cash by expediting project sales and asset selloffs.

The context: Logan was paying its bonds in full as recently as December. However, undisclosed debt in February heightened investor fears, which, in turn, triggered a record bond selloff. This past week, some bonds were being repaid at only 60 cents to the dollar.

  • Investor confidence has completely soured on China’s property market, and rightfully so. Besides Evergrande’s debt fiasco last fall, other firms, including Kaisa Group and Yango Group, have faced precipitous debt obligations.
  • The widespread debt failures of China’s property development industry forced Beijing to establish the “Three Red Lines” regulatory measures. These recent laws established guidance on deleveraging debt-ridden real estate firms.
  • For Logan, this bars any further borrowing to pay off its monthly debt.

Key takeaway: As investor wallets tighten amid the Ukraine crisis, time is rapidly running out for Logan to restructure its debt obligations. The invasion has sent China’s high yield debt spreads to peaks not seen since last November, when Evergrande’s liquidity crisis was in full swing. The “era of reckoning” has still not subsided for China’s property development industry.

Houston Scott is a Business and Technology Editorial Assistant for SupChina A.M. Previously he served as a trade policy intern at the Cato Institute. Graduating in 2021 from the University of Michigan with a degree in International Studies and Chinese, Houston has spent time working in Shanghai as a financial research associate. Houston has work published in International Policy Digest and you can read more on his personal website. Read more

Website
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

NIO does a loophole listing in Hong Kong

Houston Scott
Business & Technology

Alibaba’s stock blues

Houston Scott

China’s exposure to the Russia sanctions, explained

Chang Che

Huawei transitions from phones to clean energy

Houston Scott

Despite Taiwan’s semiconductor advancements, politics looms over trade

Houston Scott
blue bottle coffee store Shanghai

Blue Bottle Coffee debuts in Shanghai

Houston Scott