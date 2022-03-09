Rec Links for Wednesday, March 9, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
China is “out of its depth” on the war in Ukraine, writes the scholar Ian Johnson, and Xi’s “myopic focus on domestic concerns” will likely keep China on a neutral course while still showing sympathies for Russia.
The Red Cross Society of China will send $791,540 worth of emergency aid to Ukraine, consisting of daily necessities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said on Wednesday. Stranded Ukrainians are running out of electricity, heat, food, and drinking water after more than a week of sustained attacks from the Russian military.
Ecommerce giant JD.com opens a carbon-neutral hub: JD’s Xi’an operation — which uses and stores solar power, and offsets emissions through other means — has become “the first zero-carbon logistics park in China,” according to two different government certifications.
No trade union matchmaking, say appalled Chinese netizens, after government officials proposed the idea at a brainstorming session aimed to boost China’s plunging birth rate. The plan, which called for “marriage committees” within trade unions to provide matchmaking services, sparked a wave of public backlash on Weibo.
Another signal that China may readjust COVID zero: Zhāng Wénhóng 张文宏, a Chinese doctor and Beijing’s trusted voice on COVID-19, says that the pandemic has reached a “new stage” and that China must “avoid a single approach aimed at eliminating all cases at the cost of normal life.”
- Meanwhile, Shanghai is testing tens of thousands of people, delaying events, and shutting some public venues amid a rising wave of local symptomless cases.