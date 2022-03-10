03.10.22 A.M. other links
- China will issue tax rebates and refunds of about 2.5 trillion yuan ($395.6 billion) this year. The government says many of the recipients will be “small, medium and micro enterprises.”
- China will not approve new video games for release in April as reported by some online media, according to officials contacted by 21st Century News. Regulators have not approved any new games since July 2021.
What else you need to know
- Shares in Soho China surged 21% percent after the high-end property developer said it will sell prime properties in Beijing and Shanghai at a 30% discount to repay its debts.
- Chinese companies may be subject to secondary sanctions if they defy U.S. restrictions against exporting to Russia, said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to the New York Times.
The BIGGER Picture
A very quiet political gathering ends in Beijing
The Two Sessions, China’s biggest annual political and messaging gathering, wrapped up today in Beijing. There were no surprising developments or announcements this year, although many commentators noted the low-for-China but ambitious-for-the-times GDP growth target of 5.5% for 2022.