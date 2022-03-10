Links for Thursday, March 10, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM CHINAEDGE:
- China will issue tax rebates and refunds of about 2.5 trillion yuan ($395.6 billion) this year. The government says many of the recipients will be “small, medium and micro enterprises.”
- Shares in Soho China surged 21% after the high-end property developer said it will sell prime properties in Beijing and Shanghai at a 30% discount to repay its debts.
- Chinese companies may be subject to secondary sanctions if they defy U.S. restrictions against exporting to Russia, said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to the New York Times.
Additional business and technology links:
Huawei leadership changes in U.K. over Russia stance
Huawei UK directors resign after company’s silence on Russia / Bloomberg (paywall)
Some of Huawei U.K. non-executive directors have stepped down after the Chinese telecom giant didn’t condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Huawei UK’s British board members resign over Russia-Ukraine stance / Reuters
Change-ups in Huawei’s business model
Huawei’s software business booms, as its 5G sales suffer / WSJ (paywall)
“The U.S. has blocked the company’s acquisition of many advanced chips. So it has shifted its focus to products that don’t require as many foreign chips.”
Air conditioner giant moves to protect its workers
Gree CEO proposes more protection for workers from illegal 996 work schedule / TechNode
Dǒng Míngzhū 董明珠, the CEO of appliance maker Gree and a deputy of the National People’s Congress, suggested that more attention should be given to issues around overwork in China.
Earlier on SupChina: Gree Electric cancels overtime, shortens work week.
NIO debuts on Hong Kong exchange
Chinese EV maker NIO debuts in Hong Kong homecoming listing / Bloomberg (paywall)
NIO shares began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, closing at $20.32 compared with the closing price of $20.17 in the U.S. the day before, after the Chinese EV maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds.
New China Citigroup chief economist
Citigroup appoints new China chief economist / Caixin (paywall)
Citigroup has appointed Yú Xiàngróng 余向荣 as its China chief economist, the U.S. banking giant announced on Thursday.
Apple makes cheap phone to compete with Chinese brands
Apple takes on Chinese smartphone-makers with revamped budget handset / Caixin (paywall)
Apple is trying to push into the cheaper smartphone market with a new 5G handset that will “go head-to-head with next-generation devices produced by China’s market leaders.”
Beijing backs out of IPO approvals to boost more startups
China scraps state-led IPO audits in bid to boost listings / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The Chinese government will get out of the business of approving initial public offerings and allow stock exchange operators to perform that function just like developed countries in an attempt to promote more listings by startups.”
More on Chinese SPAC listings
Chinese startups’ SPAC listings gather pace as tougher offshore IPO rules loom / Reuters
China bars mainland brokers from promoting SPAC deals in Hong Kong – sources / Reuters
Grand Data, a Chinese AI startup, raises $91.76 million
Chinese AI startup Grand Data raises $91.76 million in Series C / TechNode
Tech developments in annual Chinese meeting
Two sessions 2022: 5 Chinese tech leaders weigh in / TechNode
Swire is placing big bets on China growth
206-year-old Swire bets another $15 billion on China growth / Bloomberg (paywall)
Swire’s real-estate arm will invest $12.8 billion in the region over the next decade, with more than half going to mainland China.
More on JD.com quarterly earnings report
JD revenue rises 23% in defiance of China’s consumption slowdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“JD.com posted 23% growth in revenue, after China’s second-largest ecommerce operator managed to grow users despite intensified competition and slowing consumption.”
JD.com posts quarterly loss as costs rise, revenue growth slows / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Bad sex ed
China’s Gen Z is still waiting on better sex ed / Sixth Tone
China’s dismal sex education programs greatly contribute to the country’s soaring abortion numbers. National Health Commission data showed that between 2014 and 2018, there was an average of 9.7 million abortions per year, yielding an abortion rate of roughly 28 per 1,000 women, compared with 13.5 per 1,000 women in America.
New data on Mars weather
China’s Zhurong rover reveals how weather and ancient water altered rocks on Mars / Space
A new study based on data from China’s Zhurong rover on Mars reveals how weather and interaction with water altered the rocks around the landing site over millions of years.
Spinal disease patients suffer from lack of treatment
The fight to stand upright / Sixth Tone
“Millions of Chinese are affected by ankylosing spondylitis, a debilitating spinal disease. Yet many are unable to access potentially life-altering surgery to alleviate their symptoms.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China’s information war over Ukraine
China’s promotion of Russian disinformation indicates where its loyalties lie / CNN
Chinese critics of Russian attack on Ukraine frightened to speak out / SCMP (paywall)
China’s online pro-Putin fest drowns out anti-war sentiment / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China censors online Ukraine debate, bars calls for peace / Reuters
In China, a battle for public opinion over Ukraine pits facts against propaganda / Washington Post (paywall)
China and Italy urge “coordination” on Ukraine
Italy and China agree on joint efforts to promote peace in Ukraine / Reuters
Italy scraps Chinese military drone sale over failing to disclose deal
Italy annuls sale of military drones firm to Chinese groups, sources say / Reuters
Italy on Thursday annulled a sale of a military drones company to Chinese investors in Alpi Aviation, after a 2018 probe concluded that “those involved should have informed Rome about the transaction under Italy’s so-called ‘golden power’ regulations aimed at shielding strategically important assets.”
U.S. hits out at China over Ukraine lab theory, stresses UN access to Xinjiang
U.S. slams China for pushing Russia’s ‘preposterous’ lab theory / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. tells China to give UN access to Xinjiang to probe Uyghur treatment / Reuters
Australia’s right-wing rhetoric veers toward China-mongering
Australia asks: How far is too far in making China a campaign weapon? / NYT (paywall)
“Australia’s conservative government has claimed, without evidence, that the political opposition would cozy up to Beijing. To many, it has crossed a red line.”
Are Pacific Islands leaning away from China?
Riots and snubs: In Pacific Islands, a growing wariness of China / Al Jazeera
“Samoan prime minister’s decision to skip recent summit is latest evidence of growing mistrust of Beijing.”
Crashed plane in disputed sea stokes Taiwan tensions
Taiwan says China closed off part of South China Sea to look for crashed plane / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Taiwan says Chinese warplane crashed in disputed South China Sea / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Shanghai pet owners fret over COVID mistreatment
Worried pet owners crowdsource info as COVID-19 surge in Shanghai / Sixth Tone
“Animal lovers band together to prevent pets from being possibly mistreated by quarantine staff.”
China’s big blockchain artist
Poetry bots and psychedelic buddhas: Meet China’s top NFT artist / Sixth Tone
“Song Ting, 27, is the darling of China’s emerging market for blockchain art. Her secret: fusing the new genre with the country’s cultural heritage.”
Can gender equality ease China’s population problem?
China must address gender imbalance to tackle demographic crisis, Nobel laureate says / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s massive gender imbalance will become a ‘fundamental demographic problem’ for the country unless society’s attitude toward women’s contribution to society changes, Nobel Prize-winning economist Esther Duflo said in an interview with Caixin.”
Beijing nods to public calls to crack down on human trafficking
Human trafficking case sparks government response in China / AP
“Sustained, palpable anger in China over the case of a mother of eight found chained inside a shed has prompted an unusually strong government response to human trafficking at the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp legislature.”