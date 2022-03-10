Rec Links for Thursday, March 10, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
China will not approve new video games for release in April as reported by some online media, according to officials contacted by 21st Century News. Regulators have not approved any new games since July 2021.
Boeing and Airbus won’t give Russia aircraft parts, says local media, after the two firms halted the supply of components to the nation amid Western sanctions over the war on Ukraine.
China’s smartphone makers aren’t giving up on India, with Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo in talks with Indian firms to produce new phones from their plants as early as this year, a confident move toward transforming the country into an electronics hub.
Omicron is pushing China to reconsider COVID zero, as authorities use less strict control measures, such as more selective lockdowns, to curb recent COVID outbreaks.
- However, the chances for a working homegrown mRNA vaccine in the near future are dim, after its front-runner failed to reach the market last year and is now showing disappointing results against the Omicron variant.
Earlier on SupChina: Is China shifting from COVID zero to coexistence?
Meanwhile, Hong Kong hunkers down, after leader Carrie Lam said any plans to reopen the city will happen only after the government controls its deepening COVID outbreak.
Earlier on SupChina: Hong Kong intensifies COVID control measures amid Omicron wave, pushing residents to the brink.