03.11.22 A.M. other links
- Shanghai may go into lockdown because of dozens of COVID-19 cases, according to rumors flying around the Chinese internet. There has been no such official announcement, but the city’s schools will go remote next week and entertainment venues are suspending operations.
- Vapes will be regulated like cigarettes, and companies that sell e-cigarettes will have to report to the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration just like traditional nicotine stick makers, according to new draft rules currently up for public comment.
What else you need to know
- China will not supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts, after Boeing and Airbus halted sales of parts and services. A Russian official said Moscow would turn to Turkey and India to source components.
- TikTok will store data of U.S. users on Oracle servers per the terms of a deal set to be signed shortly.
The BIGGER Picture
China’s Premier Li Keqiang to step down
Chinese Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 will step down from his post after this year, he said today at the closing of the Two Sessions political gathering “in response to a question about the accomplishments of his decade as China’s No. 2 official.”